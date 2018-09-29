Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters | Hits and Flops 

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
559   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:05 IST

The inaugural match of Indian Super League 2018-19 season saw Kerala Blasters take home the winning ball against host ATK at Kolkata. 

 Matej Poplatnik, Blasters’ 26-year striker bagged the opening goal in the 77th minute with a smooth header over the ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya. Slavisa Stajnovic sealed the driver’s spot later with a thrashing shot in 86th minute. 

 David James and boys would be satisfied, leaving Kolkata with the three points to begin their playoffs journey. 

Here, we take a look at the hits and flops from the opening match of ISL 5: 

#1 Hit: Matej Poplatnik 

Pop
Poplatnik
in action [image:ISL]

The Slovenian import seems to be Blasters' answer to a lot of questions. The vacancy left at the front, by the departure of Iain Hume might be filled in by this 26-year old.

Poplatnik was involved in the attack right from the start but missed the finishing touch on multiple occasions. He came close to goal in the early stages of the game, a header in the 4th minute that drifted past the post. The same man was behind the 7 corners Blasters sent into the ATK box, including one that felt the crossbar.

The constant attack Poplatnik developed from the long balls fed in from midfield and defense kept the momentum going for the yellow army. Finally in the 77th minute, he found the net from an easy header that was placed out of reach of the ATK keeper.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK Kerala Blasters FC Sandesh Jhingan Nemanja Lakic-Pesic ISL Analysis Indian Football
Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 4 reasons why Kerala Blasters will be...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters coach David James confident...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar leaves ISL club Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 defenders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-Kerala Blasters, ATK star Arata Izumi...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK will play offensive football, take...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: 6 overseas players that can change the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: ATK sign India U-17 World Cupper Boris Singh...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us