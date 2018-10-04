ISL 2018-19: ATK vs NorthEast United FC 5 Talking Points

Northeast United FC managed to defeat ATK one goal to nil (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK hosted NorthEast United FC for their second game in the Indian Super League 2018-19 season. NorthEast United and ATK finished at the bottom of the table last season and both the teams will be looking to get their season up and running as soon as possible.

ATK got off their season to the worst possible start as they succumbed to a two-goal defeat against Kerala Blasters. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, came into the game after having played out a two-two draw against FC Goa.

NorthEast United FC started the game on a bright note, and ATK were under pressure right from the word go and eventually saw their left back Sena Ralte being sent off for a second yellow midway through the first half. The scored board read nil-nil at halftime with ATK being reduced to ten men.

NorthEast United applied more pressure in the second half as ATK kept defending deep. NorthEast United FC finally broke ATK's rock solid defence in the 88th minute via a Rowllin Borges header from a Gallego corner. NorthEast United FC managed to defeat ATK one goal to nil.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from today's game.

#5 Rehenesh lucky to play more than five minutes?

TP Rehenesh has a history of committing unwanted fouls and losing his cool at crucial stages, and NorthEast United has more experience of this trait of Rehenesh more than any other team.

It was the fourth minute of the game, and ATK had won a corner which Maimouni Noussair had taken.

Joseph Leudo headed the ball away, and the game went on. What everyone saw was Gerson Viera lying on the ground holding his head.

What everyone missed was Rehenesh deliberately punching Gerson in a tussle off the ball. Had VAR been there it would have been a clear penalty for ATK and a sending off for Rehenesh.

The rules of the game state that any player who deliberately hits another player in a tussle of the ball merits a red card especially if the offence includes a direct blow to the head or neck.

The referee completely missed the incident like most of the players, but the linesman should have picked up the incident.

The decision had a significant impact on the game given ATK were reduced to ten men a few minutes later.

