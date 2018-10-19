ISL 2018-19: Bartholomew Ogbeche registers the first hat-trick of the season

Ogbeche scored a hat-trick to help NorthEast United secure a 4-3 win against Chennaiyin FC [Image: ISL]

Match 11 of the Indian Super League proved to be one of the most exciting matches witnessed in this edition. A goal fest at the Marina Arena saw the first hattrick of the season from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The first goal of the match came within 5 minutes after kick off. The left corner kick taken by Iñigo Calderón bounced off Rowllin Borges which found the back of the net.

However, Schattorie's men were determined to pull themselves together. Their efforts were thawed and Chennai went to double the lead. A brilliant assist by CFC’s young recruit Isaac Vanmalsawma found Thoi Singh who in turn tapped the ball past Pawan Kumar.

TP Rehenesh was sorely missed for tonight’s fixture. The goalkeeper was handed an interim 1 match ban for misbehaving with ATK's Gerson Vieira in their previous encounter.

The Highlanders bounced backed when Ogbeche scored in the 29th minute after Eli Sabiá failed to clear the ball away from the danger zone.

Thoi Singh went to score his brace for the night. Raphael Augusto got the ball from the left after dodging defenders and found Thoi Singh who luckily steered the ball to give the CFC the lead in the 32' min. But not for long.

NorthEast United worked tirelessly and adopted an attacking style of play. It worked wonders as a clever assist from Rowllin Borges found Ogbeche who slotted the ball once again in the 37' min. Ogbeche scored the first hattrick for the season in the 39th minute, leaving the defending champions stunned with the scoreboard levelled at 3-3.

Chennaiyin worked hard to reclaim the lead in the second half of play. A goalscoring opportunity was missed when Thapa couldn’t convert the low cross by Calderon.

The tables had turned in the second half as the Highlanders took the lead. Borges slotted the ball in the bottom corner redeeming himself of the own goal suffered during the first half of gameplay.

NorthEast United took home 3 points and are now on top of the table with the defending champions at the bottom. Having lost their third successive match of the season its back to the drawing board for Gregory and his men as they travel to Delhi with the hope of turning things around.