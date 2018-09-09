ISL 2018 -19 : Bryce Miranda - A Star for the future

Shannon Nogueira 09 Sep 2018

Its often quoted "Passion is the genesis of genius and success" and that's exactly what 18-year-old Mumbaikar Bryce Miranda believes in. Currently, a part of FC Goa (development team) Bryce's story is an inspiration for young upcoming footballers all over the country. It not only captures the essence of his love for the game but also the uphill battle to achieve his dreams. In an exclusive interview with the writer, here is the story of Mumbai's rising star.

From playing on the grounds of Don Bosco High School Matunga at the age of 6 to now representing the FC Goa development team, Bryce has definitely come a long way and is living every 18-year-old's dream. "I never gave up. Always believed in myself(me) and had the desire to keep pushing myself to the limit," said the young footballer who has also represented teams like Mumbai FC and Union Bank Of India.

The only formal training Bryce ever received was from his coaches at Don Bosco. However, he does give a lot of credit to all the other coaches who have trained him along the way. He makes a special mention about PlayOn Soccer Academy where he trained under Former Indian Footballer Alex Ambrose.

Miranda representing UBI (Picture Credit: Football Counter)

The footballing journey is never an easy one to traverse. The endless number of trials, stiff competition among players and just a few spots up for grabs are some of the hurdles along the way. Bryce who started off as a hockey player still remembers each and every trial he has been to and the struggle behind each one of them. However, his family and friends have always been a supporting factor for him. His decision to take up football as a career sparked after his name appeared on the front page of a renowned newspaper during his footballing stint for his school. And since then the journey has only gotten better and better.

On being asked about his call-up to the FC Goa team, Bryce recalls how nervous he was on the first day of the trials. " I was scared about my selection in the team. But I kept telling myself, no matter what happens I have to make it" said Miranda who believes that very soon he'll be a part of the FC Goa ISL squad. He immediately burst out into tears when he received the call-up to the FC Goa team just two days after the trial. He knew his journey towards being a professional footballer had just kick-started. His ultimate dream is to represent India at the International level. Not to forget he also wishes to play alongside his role model Argentine International Angel Di Maria.

Bryce Miranda (18) dawning the FC Goa Colors

Bryce is the most upcoming prospect for Indian Football. His skills with the ball especially his strong left foot have always been praised by the media. Bryce who plays as a left winger is often complimented for his pace and accurate crosses. He's got the skill, the will and his never-dying passion for the game. If Miranda continues putting up impressive performances with the FC Goa (development team) there's nothing that will stop him from achieving the ultimate. Very soon we will see him at the biggest stage of Indian Football.