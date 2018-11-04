ISL 2018/19: Chennaiyin FC 0 - 1 Mumbai City FC - 5 Hits and Flops

Sudarshan Venkatesan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 98 // 04 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EMumbai players celebrate after the goal.

It was another day of a hassle for John Gregory and Chennaiyin FC as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season in the opening six games. This time, it was Jorge Costa and Mumbai City FC who did not allow the hosts to register their first point at their fortress by coming away to secure their third win of this season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.

Senegalese International Modou Sougou netted the only goal of the game in the 20th minute. There was a potential lifeline in the second half for the hosts, but Carlos Salom hit the woodwork which was the only shot causing trouble to Amrinder Singh.

Chennaiyin FC made life very easier for the opponents with their dismal play throughout the game. The fans felt snookered from minute one because the Blues were second best from minute one.

In this piece, we shall look at the 5 hits and flops from this game.

#1 Hit - Carlos Salom:

The Palestine International Carlos Salom did not deserve to be on the losing side. The Chennaiyin FC forward was the best player on the pitch by a mile. He tirelessly worked hard higher up and down the pitch to contribute to the offensive play.

He came the closest to securing a draw when he hit the frame of the goal in the 61st minute which proved to be the only chance throughout the game. Players around him which included Andrea Orlandi, Thoi Singh and Isaac were running out of ideas to break the stubborn Mumbai defence which did not provide any space to exploit at the back.

His off the ball movements and high pressing to retrieve the ball made tough for both midfielders and defenders of Mumbai City FC. Since he was all alone in doing this, Chennaiyin FC failed to stamp the authority and the whole squad looked like they are very low on confidence.

It was an intriguing contest between the Chennaiyin striker and two centre-backs Joyner Lourenco and Lucian Goian. The battle was won by the Blues striker without a shadow of a doubt.

1 / 5 NEXT