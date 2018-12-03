ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC 2-3 ATK - 5 Hits and Flops

Jayesh Rane and Jerry Lalrinzuala in action [Image: ISL]

The encounter between ATK and Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai was an enthralling one, unlike the one we had seen the night before. Jayesh Rane drew first blood for the visitors after scoring a thunderous screamer from outside the penalty box. Thoi Singh's brilliant grounder through six ATK defenders levelled it up for Chennaiyin.

Manuel Lanzarote made it 2-1 for ATK after converting a penalty, ensuring they had the last laugh heading into the tunnel. He further extended the lead at the 79th minute with the same trick from the bag. Isaac Vanmalsawma did pull one back for the visitors at the 89th minute, but it turned out to be a mere consolation as the final scoreline remained 3-2.

These players changed the complexion of the match dramatically. So, whose presence made all the difference for the two sides? Who had an abysmal game, to say the least?

Without any further ado, here are the hits and flops of the match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK.

#5 Hit: Jayesh Rane (ATK)

Jayesh Rane drew first blood for ATK [Image: ISL]

Heading into the match, Jayesh Rane hadn't scored a single goal in the 2018-19 ISL season. Little did the fans know that not only would he score his first goal, but also be a contender for the goal of the season.

He could have turned into a provider at the 6th minute when his low cross towards Balwant Singh was parried away by the Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper. However, he didn't have to wait long to give ATK the lead as he himself scored a thunderous screamer eight minutes later.

After that goal, confidence oozed into the former Chennaiyin FC midfielder and, he gave dangerous crosses towards Balwant Singh in the first half. Jerry had a hard time keeping him in check in the right wing.

Jayesh was, relatively, kept quiet by substitute Tondonba Singh in the second half who came on in place of Jerry Lalrinzuala.

