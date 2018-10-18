ISL 2018-19, Chennaiyin FC 3-4 NorthEast United FC - Hits and flops from the game

NorthEast United FC secured a remarkable comeback to earn all three points against the defending champions (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The Indian Super League saw one of its most thrilling outings ever as NorthEast United FC clinched a victory against Chennaiyin FC at their home ground.

A match that was raining goals, four from NorthEast United FC and three from Chennaiyin FC had the spectators keep their eyes on the field till the very last minute.

Chennaiyin FC was the first to take lead after Rowllin Borges sent in a ball to his own net. Later, Thoi Singh strengthened the lead in the 15th minute before Barthalomew Ogbeche found the first goal for the visitors in the 29th minute.

Thoi Singh struck again without any delay in the 32nd minute to make things 3-1. However, things soon turned upside down with Ogbeche having some merry time at the Marina Arena. He got past the Chennaiyin FC custodian twice to complete a hat-trick and equalize the score 3-3.

In the second half, Rowllin Borges scored again, this time for his team itself. The clean strike past Karanjit Singh made way to one of the best comebacks in the history of the league.

However after the lead, NorthEast United FC completely withdrew to defence paving way to Chennaiyin FC coming very near to goal.

The thriller including a hat-trick was a treat to watch. This alone assures a lot of hits and few flops from the match.

#5 Hit - Rowllin Borges (NorthEast United)

Borges came back strong offering great support in making a comeback (Image Courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United's midfield maestro scored the opener of the seven-goal streak with an own goal in the early minutes.

Although he let down the team in the beginning, Borges came back strong offering great support in making a comeback.

The 26-year old was behind the lead-taking goal for NorthEast United in the 54th minute. The compensation goal was important as Chennaiyin FC pressurized for another goal after this moment.

Borges also gave an assist to Bartholomew Ogbeche in the first half and was part of many other dangerous attacks for the team.

He also completed 60 passes and seven tackles making his presence felt in the defence. Rowllin Borges played an important part in the team's victory and is surely a hit.

