ISL 2018/19: Chennaiyin FC loan out 7 youngsters

Press Release
NEWS
News
33   //    16 Oct 2018, 16:38 IST

Abhijit Sarkar, one of the five Chennaiyin FC players loaned out to Indian Arrows
Abhijit Sarkar, one of the five Chennaiyin FC players loaned out to Indian Arrows

Indian Super League holders Chennaiyin FC have sent seven youngsters on loan stints to gain first-team experience and further their development, the club announced.

All of them are under 21 years of age - goalkeeper Samik Mitra (17), defenders Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung (18), Deepak Tangri (19), attacking midfielders Abhijit Sarkar (18) and Prosenjit Chakraborty (20), and forwards Boaringdao Bodo (18) and Rahim Ali (18).

Five of the seven are on loan at the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s developmental side Indian Arrows. These include goalkeeper Samik, who played for the U-18s’ and B team last season and B team right back Aimol, better known as Remi.

They join CFC’s new signings Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali and Deepak Tangri on loan at Indian Arrows and will feature for them in the upcoming I-League campaign.

Mohammedan Sporting has extended the loan stint of CFC B team skipper from last season Prosenjit Chakraborty, after he impressed for the Kolkata giants in the Calcutta Football League, where he also scored the winner on his debut.

CFC’s youngest ever first team debutant Baoringdao Bodo has made a loan move to I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC. The talented young forward who made two appearances for CFC in last season’s ISL title triumph will turn out for the side from Kozhikode in this season’s I-League.

“We are working towards creating an effective loan system that gives our youngsters an additional platform to develop. If any of our other youngsters gets a loan opportunity that we think will benefit him more rather than playing for our youth teams, we will definitely encourage it. This season we promoted three players from our B team to senior squad and through our own youth teams and loan system we aim to increase that number each year in a bid to continue the process of producing players from within,” said Chennaiyin FC Chief Technical Officer Amoy Ghoshal.

Chennaiyin FC Loanees:

Samik Mitra, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali & Deepak Tangri – Indian Arrows

Prosenjit Chakraborty – Mohammedan Sporting

Baoringdao Bodo – Gokulam Kerala

