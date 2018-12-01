ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 50 // 01 Dec 2018, 10:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennaiyin FC will need to fight back

The struggling Chennaiyin FC faces the defensive-minded ATK in a match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Chennai on Sunday evening.

The road ahead is getting narrower for the reigning champions, having just 5 points from the 9 matches. But the hope still remains in numbers; as Chennaiyin FC qualified for the semi-finals last season with 32 points, which they can accumulate with wins in all the remaining fixtures this season. Though a tough ask, John Gregory might have some plans ahead. Chennaiyin has just one win and two draws this season. The club's decision of retaining most combinations from last season didn't find the result this time around. A sudden shift of game will be needed from the Marina Machans to make it to the final 4.

ATK, on the other hand, look strangely satisfied at the middle of the table. With 3 wins and 3 draws from 9 matches, they have 12 points and stand at the 6th position. Just as the two ISL teams Steve Coppell has managed before, ATK this season look silent but effective. Though they have scored just 7 goals, the strategy to keep the defence combat has made them concede only 8. Keeping the 4th position just a win away, Coppell is playing things with risk. ATK has kept a clean sheet in the last 3 matches but has also scored just once. If the club wants to go ahead without risk, it is time for the manager to get into his attacking tactics.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Match Information

Date: 2 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC are still missing their Indian midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh. Thoi Singh might be replaced with Anirudh Thapa in the midfield. Germanpreet Singh too is expected to make a comeback to the first XI.

ATK

Prabir Das and recent signing Emiliano Alfaro are out with injuries and the latter is expected not to return this season. There are chances of Hitesh Sharma rested for Komal Thatal or Eugeneson Lyngdoh, regaining match fitness.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Probable Line-ups

Chennaiyin FC (4-1-4-1): Sanjiban Ghosh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mailson Alves, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Inigo Calderon, Thoi Singh, Raphael Augusto, Andrea Orlandi, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Hitesh Sharma, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Everton Santos

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: D-L-W-L-L

ATK: D-D-W-L-W

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC: 3

ATK: 4

Draw: 4

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Key Players

Chennaiyin FC

Anirudh Thapa has been on the pitch for a fair share of time. The 20-year old hasn't done the best but has provided with 1 assist and 46 passes per game. Thapa can play a crucial role in the midfield, which needs immediate revamping. The midfielder finding a good rhythm will turn to be a bane for the opposition holding-mid.

ATK

Manuel Lanzarote has always been the target man for ATK's attacking plans. The Spanish midfielder has dangerous ability on his left foot, which the ISL teams have very well known previously. Though Lanzarote is not at the best of his form, he hasn't disappointed with 1 goal and 2 assists. The 34-year old will have to keep delivering the crucial balls into the box at Chennai too.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: Predictions

The hosts cannot walk back without the 3 points in the bag. This might force the players to move in with an all-out-attack, which ATK can manage trouble-less. If Chennaiyin's attack comes off against ATK's defence, the contest will turn interesting. Coppell's tactics of keeping everyone back might not do them good in this outing.

Predicted Score - Chennaiyin FC 1:0 ATK