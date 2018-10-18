ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos 1-2 ATK: Hits and Flops from the game

It was an end to the six-match winning streak at home for Delhi Dynamos as ATK humbled the Lions at home with a 1-2 victory. ATK seemed the underdogs going into the game after a dismal start to the league while Dynamos had the upper hand.

The game got off to a lively start and ATK drew first blood after Manuel Lanzarote's chipped ball forward found Balwant Singh, who curved it in from the left and made it 0-1 at the 20th-minute mark.

Delhi Dynamos restored parity in the second half through captain Pritam Kotal who headed the ball in after Rana Gharami put an incoming corner across the face of the goal towards Kotal in the 54th Minute.

The game seemed like it would end with a draw but Steve Coppell had other plans. He brought in El Maimouni in the 81st minute replacing Kalu Uche. The Moroccan showed the much-needed agility upfront and scored subsequently in the 84th minute after he was laid off by Jayesh Rane.

We take a look at the hits and flops from the first game of the Indian Super League after the International break:

#1 Hit: Manuel Lanzarote (ATK)

With the captain's responsibility on his shoulders, the former FC Goa midfielder was on top form today. His clever through balls from the middle of the pitch troubled the Delhi defence at regular intervals. Lanzarote's pinpoint delivery of freekicks also kept Dorronsoro on a full check.

In fact, it was his chipped ball forward to Balwant Singh which caught Delhi off-guard and allowed ATK to take the lead. Lanzarote had a key part to play in the second goal as well as his initial pass to Jayesh Rane split the Dynamos defence and allowed Rane to set up El Maimouni on a plate for the final finish.

