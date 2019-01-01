ISL 2018-19: Dhanpal Ganesh extends Chennaiyin FC deal

Dhanpal Ganesh was instrumental in helping Chennaiyin FC win the 2017-18 ISL

Chennaiyin FC midfielder and local fan-favourite Dhanpal Ganesh has signed a new three-year contract with the club, keeping him with the two-time Indian Super League champions till May 2022.

"I am delighted to have renewed my contract with my home club. Chennaiyin FC have showed tremendous faith in me despite my knee injury, and I cannot wait to get back to the pitch and repay that faith.

"I also owe a lot of gratitude to my fans and followers, who have kept encouraging me while I continue my recuperation on the sidelines. This season has not gone to plan yet, however we will focus ahead and aim to bounce back stronger in 2019 with plenty to play for including our historic AFC Cup campaign," said an upbeat Ganesh.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani welcomed the news of Ganesh’s contract renewal. “We are delighted to have Ganesh as a part of the CFC family for three more years.

"He was instrumental in our success last season and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in India. It is unfortunate he is out with an injury currently, however we are positive he will come back stronger and help upturn the team’s fortunes,” she said.

Namma Dhanpal Ganesh signs a new 3-year deal that keeps him at the club till May 2022! 🙌#PoduMachiGoalu #DG2022 pic.twitter.com/MfTw8yhWxU — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 1, 2019

Head Coach John Gregory has hailed the development, saying, "There is nothing more endearing to the fans than their local boy committing his future to the club. Ganesh is an integral part of our squad and we are eagerly awaiting his return from injury.

"This is the perfect New Year present. He is progressing well and is raring to go out on the pitch and continue from where he left off last season," he said.

Ganesh was a pivotal figure in CFC's 2017-18 title-winning side, making 17 appearances and scoring two crucial goals. The hard-tackling central midfielder aided the backline formidably and helped them keep eight clean sheets en route the ISL title.

Ganesh has 7 international caps to his name and he featured regularly in Indian National Team Head Coach Stephen Constantine’s plans in the road to the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Ganesh is currently out with a knee injury suffered during pre-season but is set to feature in the New Year.

