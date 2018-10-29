ISL 2018/19: FC Goa 4-2 FC Pune City, Hits and Flops

The 10 man FC Goa side eased past a 10 man FC Pune City side 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Ferran Corominas scored a brace but was later sent off in the dying minutes of the game. Hugo Boumous and Jackichand Singh got their names on the scoresheet. Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro were the goalscorers for the visitors.

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera didn’t make any changes to the starting XI that beat Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. As for Pune City FC, interim coach Pradhyum Reddy made 5 changes to the side that lost 3-0 against Bengaluru FC with Robin Singh, Marko Stankovic, Lalchuanmawia Fania, Gurtej Singh and Ashutosh Mehta

The first goal for FC Goa came in the 5th minute of the match when Ferran Corominas slotted the ball past the goalkeeper after he received an audacious lobbed ball from Ahmed Jahouh. 3 minutes later Marcelinho placed the ball in the top right corner and beyond the reach of FC Goa goalie Nawaz after receiving a lovely ball from Robin Singh.

In the 12th minute, however, Coro was involved in yet another goal after he crossed the ball to Hugo Boumous who headed the ball right into the net. Jackichand Singh made it 3-1 for the hosts after he slotted home an unselfish pass from Corominas. Pune City yet again pulled one back in the 23rd minute of the match through Alfaro who hammered the ball into the net after receiving a pass from Jonathan Vila. Coro then completed his brace in the 35th minute after he had a go at goal again following his shot’s earlier rebound. The goal made Coro the leader on the golden boot chart.

At halftime, FC Goa led 4-2 over FC Pune City.

10 minutes in the second half Chinglensana Sana brought down Alfaro in the box. But FC Goa keeper Nawaz did well to deny Alfaro. Goa missed a lot of chances to score more goals and so did FC Pune City. In the 86th minute, however, Diego Carlo was sent off for a reckless challenge on Seriton. 4 minutes later Corominas was booked for his tackle on Marko Stankovic. FC Goa defeated FC Pune city 4-2 at full time.

Hit: Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh is one cool and composed guy on the football field. Jahouh’s long balls for FC Goa’s frontmen have very well been noted since last season. He made his second assist for this season when Ferran Corominas made a run for Jahouh’s long ball, shrugged off Gurtej Singh and scored a goal handing Goa the opening goal of the match.

The pair of Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues in the defensive midfield positions has made the job of Mourtada Fall and Chinglensana Sana a lot easier. Ahmed Jahouh drops back and receives the ball, starting FC Goa’s attacking move.

Jahouh’s on the ball skill while he slyly dodges his opponents surely makes the crowd cheer for him. Jahouh makes sure to track back and dispossess the opponents. His amazing performance against FC Pune City earned him the hero of the match title.

