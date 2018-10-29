ISL 2018-19, FC Goa 4-2 Pune City FC: 5 Talking Points

Virendra Karunakar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 29 Oct 2018, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa goes top of the ISL table with this fine win (Image Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa put in another impressive home performance to beat Pune City 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium and go top of the table.

The win today puts FC Goa two points clear of NorthEast United FC at the top and makes it three wins on the trot for Sergio Lobera's men.

The goals came early and fast with all six goals being scored in the first half. It was a tough evening for the defences as they had to withstand attack after attack.

Despite chances aplenty for both teams to add to their tallies in the second there were to be no more goals in the second half.

Coro scored a brace for Goa and set up another. Jackichand Singh and Hugo Boumous scored the other two. For Pune, the goals came from their two front-men - Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro.

This was Pune's first game after the departure of coach Miguel Portugal and the result leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table, along with Chennaiyin FC, both sides with just 1 point to show so far. Pune are last on an inferior goal difference.

Here's a look at the main talking points from what was an action-packed game:

#1 Five goals inside 25 minutes

Enter caption

If you tuned in to this game like me hoping for some entertainment then you surely weren't disappointed.

FIVE. GOALS. IN. 25 MINUTES. Phew!

The goals just kept coming in the first half of this match. Goa got the goal-fest underway with who else, but Coro. 1-0 in the third minute.

But Marcelinho was having none of it and struck back with a goal of his own. And it was a stunning goal at that. 1-1 inside 10 minutes.

Goa weren't satisfied. Buoyed by their home fans two more goals came inside 20 minutes. 3-1 Goa.

Pune skipper Emiliano Alfaro then powered a shot past Mohammad Nawaz in the 23rd minute. 3-2 Goa.

There was to be one more goal to round off a breathtaking first goal. A 6-goal first half book-ended by goals from Coro. What a half!

Pune could have scored twice more - Jonathan Vila missed an easy effort a few feet away from goal, Ahmed Jahouh throwing himself at the ball to block the shot and Marcelinho struck the crossbar in the dying minutes of the half.

It was tough to keep track of proceedings after a while!

1 / 5 NEXT