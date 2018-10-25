ISL 2018/19: FC Goa 5-0 Mumbai City FC, Hits and Flops

lisvanrodrigues FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

FC Goa ferociously thumped Mumbai FC 5-0, in what seemed to be a one-sided affair. Even though Mumbai had their share of chances, their poor conversion rate made it difficult for them to keep up with their attacking rivals. The Gaurs put up a terrific show in their den at Fatorda making it difficult for Mumbai City from the start.

FC Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz was excellent between the sticks and made no mistakes thus claiming their maiden clean sheet of the season. Ferran Corominas and Edu Bedia were on another level creating havoc for the Mumbai City defence. The Goan side, who are known for their tiki-taka style of play, went all out from the word go and scored their first through Coro’s spot kick. There was no stopping for FC Goa with the start of the second half. Jackichand went on to score the second goal after Seriton rolled in a perfect ball for him from the right flank and the former made no mistake to convert it.

The goal scoring tally only increased with every passing minute. Coro and Edu Bedia combined well as the latter converted with an outstanding out-foot in the top corner and made it 3-0 for his side in the 61st minute.

The Goan side brought in their new signing Miguel Fernandez, who scored the first goal for his side when he controlled a ball brilliantly laced in by Ahmed Jahouh at the far post and slotted it home. Manvir Singh unselfishly squared the ball to Fernandez after he won it from the backline, the latter made no mistake to convert it, taking the final tally to 5-0.

Even though Mumbai City FC tried to open an account, the misfiring in front of the goal cost them dearly. The huge win took Goa to the top of the table with a superior goal difference while the Mumbai side moved down.

Hit: Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz

FC Goa had a tough time last season with their experienced keeper Laxmikant Kattimani who made a dozen blunders in the goal and hence the keeper lost the favour of the coach and the fans after a bad season.

The youngster Mohammad Nawaz who replaced him later on proved to be vital at the goal. Though inexperienced, Nawaz showed maturity in front of the goal in their match against Mumbai City FC claiming the first clean sheet for his side. If it wasn’t for the keeper, the sloppy Goan defence could have conceded a few goals making it a different story from what we read today. A dozen of back passes and miss passes to the keeper made the fans skip a heartbeat as one could hear a ‘sigh of relief’ time and again.

One thing FC Goa have to work on is their defence but as for the keeper, the youngster can pull it off through the season. Mumbai City almost pulled back a few times before the keeper came to the rescue. A free kick from a dangerous position in the dying minutes of the game would’ve cost FC Goa as Paulo Machado executed the set-piece brilliantly but Mohammad Nawaz made a mind-blowing save to parry the ball over the crossbar.

