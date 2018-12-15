ISL 2018-19: FC Goa 5-1 Northeast United FC: Hits and Flops

15 Dec 2018

FC Goa ended 2018 with a bang!

FC Goa obliterated Northeast United FC 5-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa to end 2018 (ISL 2018-19) on a high note. After a dry first half, the game saw six goals pouring in on the second half. Northeast United FC was denied a penalty after Carlos Pena handled down the ball from a corner kick.

It dripped the confidence of the visiting players and, FC Goa took full advantage of it. Ferran Corominas discovered his lost scoring boots by tapping in Jackichand Singh's cross to draw first blood for the Gaurs. The home side doubled the lead ten minutes later when Edu Bedia chipped the ball past the rival goalkeeper.

A neat triangle between Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, and Hugo Boumous saw the latter giving FC Goa a three-goal cushion. Coro showed no mercy as he completed his brace after doing a one-two with Hugo Boumous.

Northeast United FC did pull one back through Bartholomew Ogbeche at the 91st minute, but FC Goa restored their four-goal lead thanks to a solo effort from substitute Miguel Palanca Fernández. The Spaniard could have made the scoreline a tennis one had he not squandered his opportunity at the dying embers of the match.

Here are the hits and flops from the game:

Hit- Ferran Corominhas (FC Goa)

Ferran Corominas was adjudged the 'Hero of the Match' for his brace against Northeast United

Ferran Corominas hadn't scored for FC Goa since their 3-1 win against Kerala Blasters. It affected the morale of the Gaurs immensely as they failed to win the next three matches. Coro knew that his team required him to find the back of the net and, he didn't disappoint them.

Hugo Boumous spotted Jackichand Singh's run in the right wing and, the Indian international passed it towards the Spaniard to break the deadlock. The replays, however, showed that Jackichand was offside.

Coro's second goal came at the 84th minute after Rowllin Borges made a howler of giving Coro the ball at the defensive third. The 35-year-old did a one-two with Hugo Boumous before punishing the goalkeeper to become the joint leading all-time goalscorer in the ISL history.

