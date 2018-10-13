ISL 2018-19: How have FC Goa's Big Guns fared so far?

Ferran Corominas, FC Goa striker (Image: ISL)

From what has been on display so far, FC Goa appear to be strong contenders for the Indian Super League (ISL) title this season.

With one win and a draw, Goa are on top of the table, edging the other teams on goal difference and goals scored. Their love for attacking football and scoring goals is lovely to watch and with their goal-scoring tally ever increasing, the Gaurs can be considered as the favourites to make it to the top four of the ISL at the end of the league phase.

Sergio Lobera’s team has scored five goals in two matches, but the defence is a matter of concern, just like the previous season. However, the big guns playing upfront continue to please the fans with an amazing brand of attacking play and for now, one can forget worrying about the back-four.

FC Goa’s Ferran Corominas is continuing to put up brilliant performances with the support of the Goan winger Mandar Rao Dessai. Edu Bedia, on the other hand, controls the soul of the team and is contributing towards the goals and defence.

Let's have a look at how these three big players fared for the Goa-based side in the first two matches.

#1 Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas possesses all the good qualities that a striker is supposed to have - be it dribbling past a couple of defenders, shooting or scoring goals. The Spanish striker took the ISL by storm as he joined the Gaurs last season and has had a glittering career ever since. He won the golden boot last season with a tally of 18 goals in 20 games.

The star striker continues to make waves as he is already leading the goal-scoring charts of the season 2018-19 with three goals to his name in two matches played.

Coro scored twice in Goa’s first match against NorthEast United and also bagged the Hero of the match. However, the match ended in a draw as the scores were levelled 2-2.

In the second match, Coro netted the second goal for his, team thus giving his side the edge in their 3-1 victory over defending champions Chennaiyin FC. The sharp shooter is worshipped for his shooting accuracy and has never let the fans down so far. Coro has not only brought FC Goa’s defending woes to a standstill but went on to create records.

Though it’s too early to say, the far-reaching competition is just getting the better out of Corominas with every game and we can only hope for the best from him in the Indian Super League.

