ISL 2018/19: FC Goa mascot Gaurdinho revived

Gaurdinho, the mascot of the Goan ISL franchise FC Goa, has been revived by their supporters club, known as the Gaur Army. The mascot was popular since the first season of the Indian Super League. However, after two seasons of the Indian Super League, the fan favourite was not to be seen.

The mascot unveiling was held at an event in Panjim, Goa and was attended by the registered members of the supporter club. Among the people present to grace the occasion was Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Shankwalkar, and former FC Goa star Denzil Franco. Mr Shankwalkar spoke about the fan support in Goa: "Back in my days, we always had fans supporting us whenever we played and I'm sure this support will grow in the years to come, not only inside the stadium but outside as well."

The creators of the mascot also expressed happiness citing the revival of Gaurdinho. "We were the first ones in the league to have a mascot. Unfortunately, we couldn't bring him back after the second season," said Conrad Barret. He further added, "Our main motive is to build a strong footballing fan culture in Goa and we are sure that Gaurdinho will play a crucial part in helping us achieve our goals," said Barret.

Gaurdinho at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda,

The name and resemblance of Gaurdinho is similar to that of a Gaur, the state animal of Goa and the nickname given to FC Goa fans and players alike. The mascot will be present for all home matches to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

FC Goa will play their first home fixture of the season against Mumbai City FC on the 24th October, at 7:30 PM.