ISL 2018-19: Fan violence in Pune City game prompts FC Goa to shift away stand

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 119 // 30 Oct 2018, 14:47 IST

FC Goa Fans (image for representation)

Fights between fans -- verbal or physical -- is something which is not new to football -- even Indian football. FC Pune City fans, or the Orange Army as they are called, were the latest to accuse the home fans of FC Goa of abuse during the Indian Super League (ISL 2018-19) game between the two sides at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, October 28.

The topsy-turvy match finished 4-2 in favour of FC Goa. But the game has come into the limelight for all the wrong reasons after the Orange Army has alleged abuse at the hands of some Goan supporters. FC Goa, reacting to the allegations, have changed the location of the away stand to make it safer for travelling fans.

According to the Orange Army, the Pune City supporters had proceeded to the 'Colours North Upper Stand', which was -- on paper -- the away stand. However, when they arrived at the stand, there was hardly any place for them to sit as it had been pre-occupied by Goan supporters. This led to a minor scuffle and once the Gaurs started playing well on the field, the travelling fans bore the brunt of the abuse.

The situation got out of control after Goa scored their first goal. Supporters of The Gaurs allegedly touched some of the female supporters of Pune present at the stand 'inappropriately' (according to Orange Army's Instagram handle) and behaved like 'hooligans.' FC Pune City's fans felt it was just too much and decided to leave. It is then that FC Goa officials finally took some action and told the fans that they would be taken to another stand. The Orange Army agreed on the condition that FC Goa would take some safety measures.

A few days after the match, Goa have reacted to the incident and have informed fans that they have shifted the away stand altogether.

In an official club statement released on their Twitter handle, FC Goa apologized for the distasteful treatment received by the visiting FC Pune City fans during the match.

It was also revealed that the Away section would be relocated to the East Upper Stand of the Fatorda Stadium and have more barricading as well as superior security.

OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/kKfPj7AtFc — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) October 30, 2018

FC Pune City fans were on the receiving end this time around. However, there was an incident during the previous season when they were the culprits. They had just received a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Kerala Blasters at home in the Balewadi Stadium and some of the Pune fans misbehaved with the travelling fans of the Yellow Army -- some were even thrashed up.

CK Vineeth had taken to Twitter after the incident surfaced in the media.

Sport is about celebrating victories and learning from the losses, and there’s no place for violence in that. Hoping all the Kerala Blasters fans get home safe tonight. #PUNKER — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) February 2, 2018

Another incident last season involved the scuffle between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC fans at the Balewadi Stadium during the Maha-derby. The Orange Army made a comeback in that match and Emiliano Alfaro's brace helped them clinch a 2-1 win.

However, the win was overshadowed by the fan violence as a bunch of Mumbai City fans were allegedly attacked with broken sticks.

Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah had taken to Twitter after the incident.

Fans deserve better. We will look into it.

On our part, let’s be extra nice to all visiting teams. Let’s not have anyone point fingers at us. Let’s show them the Mumbai way. You guys are the best and we couldn’t have asked for better support. We ❤️ you — Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) November 29, 2017

Such incidents are really a disgrace to the ISL and point to the lack of security arrangements made during the games. Hopefully, the requisite action will be taken against the culprits so that such incidents do not repeat.