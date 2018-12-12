×
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City 2-0 FC Goa - 5 Hits and Flops

Abhishek Kundu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    12 Dec 2018, 11:16 IST

FC Pune City upset FC Goa [Image: ISL]
FC Pune City upset FC Goa [Image: ISL]

FC Pune City overcame FC Goa 2-0 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The first half was comparatively drab with respect to the second one where both the goals were scored. Marcelo Pereira drew first blood for the home side by finding the back of the net through a thunderous screamer at the 74th minute. Substitute Marko Stankovic sealed the deal for them at the dying embers of the game by converting a spot kick.

The win takes FC Pune City to the seventh position with 11 points from 12 games, keeping their hopes of making it to the playoffs mathematically alive. FC Goa, on the other hand, remain on the fourth position with 17 points from 10 games. They will next face NorthEast United FC on 14th December at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

These players played a key role in deciding the outcome of the match, either in a good or in a bad way. Without any further ado, here are the 5 hits and flops from the game between FC Pune City and FC Goa.

#5 Hit: Mohammad Nawaz

The 18-year-old was terrific in between the sticks despite letting in 2 goals [Image: ISL]
The 18-year-old was terrific in between the sticks despite letting in 2 goals [Image: ISL]

FC Goa's Mohammad Nawaz showed Sergio Lobera that he has transformed into a better player with his keen sense of positioning and acrobatic saves.

At the 31st minute, Marcelinho cut through Seriton Fernandes and looked to pass it towards an onrushing player before Nawaz parried away the danger. Much of Pune's attacks came from the left wing as Nim Dorjee Tamang tried to head in Kuruniyan's cross at the 56th minute, but the young goalkeeper again came to the rescue.

15 minutes later, he again thwarted away Marcelinho's shot before being eventually beaten by him three minutes later. The 18-year-old has grown leaps and bounds since his howler in the debut where he let Gallego score due to his naivety. With 8 more league games to come, he will further grow.

Here is the save he produced at the 71st minute:

ISL 2018-19 FC Goa FC Pune City Marcelinho Ferran Corominas Indian Football
Abhishek Kundu
CONTRIBUTOR
18 year old. Silent Observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. Proud Indian
