ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC, Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Pune City will be aiming to build on their win against Jamshedpur FC

FC Pune City will host high-flying NorthEast United FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Tuesday during match 41 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Stallions had endured a horrendous start to the season but snatched a late 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC to register their first three points of the season last Wednesday.

On the other hand, Eelco Schattorie's men have been the surprise package this season and scripted a memorable comeback win over Kerala Blasters on Friday to lift themselves to fourth in the league table after securing 14 points from seven games until now.

The Highlanders have managed to win all three of their away games so far this season and will head into the clash against Pune City as favourites, considering their revival under Schattorie this term. However, Pradyum Reddy's side will be seeking a change in fortunes following their first win of the campaign against Jamshedpur during the last game and are expected to try and make the best use of their home advantage.

NorthEast United can leapfrog both Jamshedpur and FC Goa in the league table if they secure maximum points on Tuesday while Pune City will climb to seventh ahead of Kerala Blasters, who play Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, with a win.

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Match Information

Date: 27 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar.com

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

FC Pune City

Pradyum Reddy will have his full squad available for selection against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday after being untroubled by any injuries or suspensions.

NorthEast United FC

Augustine Okrah is still out due to the injury he picked up in training ahead of the meeting with Kerala Blasters FC last Friday and the club are yet to confirm his return date. The Ghanaian midfielder is the only notable absentee for the Highlanders ahead of their trip to Pune.

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Probable Lineups

FC Pune City (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh, Sahil Panwar; Adil Khan, Jonathan Vila; Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelinho, Diego Carlos; Iain Hume

FC Pune City

NorthEast United FC (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar; Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Robert Lalthlamuana; Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo; Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Form Guide

FC Pune City: W-L-L-D-L

NorthEast United FC: W-L-W-D-W

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head

FC Pune City: 4

NorthEast United FC: 3

Draw: 1

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United: Key Players

FC Pune City

The Stallions have scored the second least amount of goals so far this season and have been consistently let down by their forwards when it comes to finding the back of the net. However, the return from suspension of Diego Carlos has been a huge boost to their credentials and the tricky winger could well play a key role against NorthEast United on Tuesday, especially considering the fact that he scored the opening goal during the win over Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC

Bartholomew Ogbeche will yet again be the main man for Eelco Schattorie's men as they aim to continue their solid start to the season. The Nigerian striker has netted seven goals in as many games and has been a revelation for the Highlanders this term, alongside Federico Gallego. The 34-year-old is expected to take up the mantle while going forward against Pune City on Tuesday and will prove to be a stiff challenge for his counterparts.

FC Pune City vs NorthEast United FC: Predictions

NorthEast United have been playing a good brand of football under the tutelage of Eelco Schattorie, but Pune City might just rekindle their mojo after registering their first win over Jamshedpur FC last week. Although it might not seem like a tough one to predict, we expect the Stallions to show some resistance against Bartholomew Ogbeche and co. on Tuesday evening.

Predicted Score - FC Pune City 1-1 NorthEast United FC