ISL 2018-19: Five reasons why Chennaiyin FC can win the title

Sudarshan Venkatesan 20 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

Reigning champions Chennaiyin FC

The two-time and defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC will be looking to land another silverware in their bid to become the first ever ISL outfit to secure three titles in the league. However, it will be tough for the Blues, given how the other sides have strengthened their squads.

John Gregory has been very busy in the transfer market, by bringing in possible replacements and adding necessary players to bolster the roster. Former Skipper Henrique Sereno and star midfielder Bikramjit Singh have been offloaded by the Englishman, with Eli Sabia and Anirudh Thapa being seen as replacements for the Portuguese and Indian internationals respectively.

On the ISL media day, coach John Gregory, with full enthusiasm, said, "Real champions don't just win it once, they go back and win it again the following year and the year after that."

The whole state is in such anticipation to welcome the champions to Marina Arena once again this season.

In this piece, we shall look at the five reasons why Chennaiyin might retain the title:

#5 PROCURING QUALITY BACKUPS IN THE TRANSFER MARKET

New signing Carlos Salom with the gaffer

There were high expectations when the Nigerian Jude Nworuh signed for the champions last year. But, he turned out to be an utter disappointment for the Marina Arena faithful, after struggling to play proper second fiddle to the likes of Gregory Nelson and Francis Fernandes.

The Englishman saw this limbo and wasted no time by signing Carlos Salom on a season-long loan for the upcoming season. The Palestine international has played across South America in Argentina and Chile and has a bagful of experience.

Playmakers Jaime Gavilan and Rene Mehelic decided to look elsewhere for a proper game time. This paved way for another Spanish attacking midfielder, Andrea Orlandi to wear the blue shirt after having enjoyed stints at England, Spain, Cyprus, and Italy before. He will play deputy to the Brazilian Raphael Augusto. Former Aizawl defender Laldinliana Renthlei comes in as a replacement for Keenan Almeida, who featured four times for the Blues last season.

