ISL 2018/19: Former Real Madrid player Miguel Angel Portugal returns from Spain to take charge of FC Pune City

Miguel Angel Portugal

What's the story?

FC Pune City fans will be ecstatic to know that the Maharashtra-based club has signed Miguel Angel Portugal as their manager heading into the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The club announced the new signing on their official Twitter handle with a small clip revealing the former Real Madrid player as the man to take the team forward, hopefully towards greater glory.

In case you didn't know...

Miguel Portugal enjoyed a successful spell of football as a player, playing at some of the biggest clubs in the world including Real Madrid from 1979 to 1983 and managed a host of teams as well - with Spanish side Granada his latest appointment. Portugal has ISL experience too, having managed Delhi Dynamos last season.

The heart of the matter

FC Pune City enjoyed one of their best years of football in the ISL last season, and brought with renewed faith in the line-up of players and had fans begging for more. And now it looks as if the club's management has decided to take that final step forward by employing one of Spanish football's iconic bosses.

Portugal is known for his clever tactics on the football pitch and is also considered an advocate of attacking football, a trait that should excite Pune fans from the get-go. With some time left before the new season begins, the new boss will try and understand his players first and foremost before planning to deploy his ideology on the pitch.

What's next?

After a strong campaign last time out, Pune City will have their eyes set on the new season in the ISL which begins later this year. Though they won't start as outright favourites, perhaps the confidence from the appointment of a big-name manager should bring with it genuine hope of a title challenge.

