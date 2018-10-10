×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018-19: Forwards let the team down but Bikey will make a difference in the defence, says ATK player Jayesh Rane

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
77   //    10 Oct 2018, 21:00 IST

ATK winger Jayesh Rane feels that the lack of intent from the forwards is the main reason the Kolkata based team lost the first two matches (Image Courtesy: ISL)
ATK winger Jayesh Rane feels that the lack of intent from the forwards is the main reason the Kolkata based team lost the first two matches (Image Courtesy: ISL)

ATK lost their opening two matches in the ongoing ISL and are currently last on the Indian Super League table.

With the Indian national football team paying a visit to China for a friendly match, the rest of the players in the respective squads will have ample time to rectify their mistakes from the previous matches. ATK players Andre Bikey, Debjit Majumder, Jayesh Rane and Ankit Mukherjee attended a fan based media event in Kolkata on Wednesday.

ATK winger Jayesh Rane feels that the lack of intent from the forwards is the main reason the Kolkata based team lost the matches to Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC. He also admitted the fact that Andre Bikey's inclusion in the playing XI will be quite useful for the team.

While speaking to Sportskeeda during the event, he said, "Andre Bikey is back in training now, he started training yesterday, he is also fully fit now. He will obviously make a difference in the team definitely. We hope that it will be a positive difference and we'll get the three points in the next game."

He added, "It is not that Gerson (Vieira) and (John) Johnson, it is not that they are doing bad, they are doing well. They are giving their full effort." ATK conceded three goals in the first couple of matches and is yet to score one.

When asked about whether the lack of ball distribution the main reason for the poor start, Jayesh said, "It's not that they are not experienced, Pronay (Halder) and (El) Maimouni (Noussair), they are doing well but it is on us, we should score goals, the wingers and the forwards. That was lacking in the first two games. We will make sure that it does not repeat in the next game and get some goals."

Jayesh feels that the team is yet to combine well as a unit, but there is still hope for them in the ongoing season. "It is just two matches, we should concentrate more and work hard and then we'll get the results," said the footballer from Mumbai. ATK will play their next match away to Delhi Dynamos FC on October 17.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 ATK Jayesh Rane Indian Football
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
ISL 2018-19: ATK will bounce back, says Andre Bikey after...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs NorthEast United - Predicted Lineups
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI and...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Reasons Why ATK Can Win the Title
RELATED STORY
Want more time to settle down: ATK coach Coppell
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Former Premier League player Andre Bikey signs...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly believes ATK will win the Hero ISL Season...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: How the Big guns of ATK fared so far?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why ATK lost to NorthEast United FC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us