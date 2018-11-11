ISL 2018/19: Gerson Vieira dedicates winner against FC Pune City to his family and ATK fans

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 9 // 11 Nov 2018, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gerson Vieira (right) celebrates after scoring the goal against FC Pune City

ATK bagged all the three points on offer by winning 1-0 against a suspension stricken FC Pune City side at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening. Gerson Vieira scored the winner by an excellent header in the 82nd minute to seal the deal for the hosts and take them to the sixth position in the points table. The Brazilian playmaker dedicated was enthralled with the win just before the International break.

Following the match against FC Pune City, he said, “I am very very happy and also it was a crucial game, we knew we had to win this one and now we can have a good rest and we can prepare ourselves better, be more calm to face Mumbai City FC. I think it was a great moment for us.”

On being asked whether ATK left it too late in the match to score the winner, he said, “We have to be patient when we are playing such a tough team like them. We have to move the ball and wait for our opportunity. But at the right time, we did it and we are very very happy.”

Gerson dedicated the goal to his family and the passionate fans of ATK. When asked about whom he wants to dedicate the goal, he said, “To my family, to ATK fans. They are amazing, I could feel the energy, the people here are “khub bhlao” (very good) and every player feels the same as I.”

Out of the remaining matches, the majority of ATK’s remaining fixtures are away, so it might become a little difficult for them towards the end. Regarding the matter, Gerson said, “Of course it’s different. Playing at home and in front of our fans is magical, but we have to deal with these. Whenever we play, we will try to win.”

ATK meant business from the first minute, young Komal Thatal was a livewire in the field and initiated the lion’s share of the attack in the first half of the match. Spanish game maker Manuel Lanzarote came the closest to scoring a goal before the winner by Gerson Vieira.

Out of the three free kicks Lanzarote took in the opening half, one of them were denied by the woodwork while the others were harmless. Meanwhile, FC Pune City’s Md. Aashique was the standout player for the visitors and created danger for the ATK defence a few times. Ultimately, the deadlock was broken just 8 minutes before the end of regulation time.