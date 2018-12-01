ISL 2018-19: "Here to push our boundaries," says ATK coach Steve Coppell ahead of Chennaiyin clash

ATK after losing their first two games of the season have corrected course and sit sixth in the table currently with 12 points to their name.

Defensively they haven’t been cracked open in their past three matches with a hat-trick of clean sheets. Steve Coppell’s side now get ready to face defending champions Chennaiyin FC, a team they already beat 2-1 earlier this season in Kolkata.

Speaking ahead of the game Coppell said he felt this run of games before the international break was going to be hugely important for all teams.

“The games before Christmas are crucial”, said Coppell. “We need to be in a good position to attack the playoff spots. All teams would be looking to break away from the pack now. So we need to be ready to make a surge.”

While ATK have kept three straight clean-sheets they have struggled to score themselves. Kalu Uche suffered a serious muscle tear that put him out of action and their replacement signing Emiliano Alfaro, who they got on loan from FC Pune City, also went down with injury even before he could play a game for ATK.

“Yeah, it has to concern me”, said Coppell about the lack of goals. “You need to get goals to win and you need wins to get you points. We’ve lost two of our main men with injury. That’s bound to leave a gap. But we are working hard with the players available to try and make up for that.”

Pronay Halder, one of ATK’s standout players this season, will not be available for this clash owing to suspension. His replacement is something Coppell said “I’m juggling all permutations” before deciding.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh has not featured since the beginning of the season. Asked about the India international’s exclusion, the Englishman said it wasn’t down to fitness. “His fitness is not in question, but he’s been out a long while (last season’s injury). We had a slow start to the season losing both games at home. But since then we have picked up points. And Pronay has been the main Indian player in midfield. It’s a hard midfield for someone to break into. I’m not into personalities, I just look for the team which I feel can do the best job possible. For Eugeneson it’s going to be a question of being patient.”

With Chennaiyin in desperate search of points, Coppell felt how they approach the game is something that he’s not concentrating on, but mentioned that they will look for three points.

“Three points are vital in any league. There are a number of teams capable of winning three or four on the trot. So the ambition certainly is to win every game. We are here to push our boundaries”, said Coppell.

He also revealed that striker Uche has completed his surgery and is on the road to recovery.

“Kalu sends us videos from Spain. We hope he will be back soon. He’s in the gym and he’s able to do his lifts and workouts, but once he’s fully recovered it’s going to be a question of translating that onto the pitch, the on-field movements both vertically and laterally. We certainly miss him as a focal point and we hope he will be back soon. But certainly he is going to be available only after January.”