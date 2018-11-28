ISL 2018-19: "Holding on to a lead is a problem for us", says Kerala Blasters FC coach David James as they gear up for derby against Chennaiyin FC

Virendra Karunakar

James hasn't been happy with some of the decisions against his team (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kerala Blasters got off their season off to the best possible start when they beat ATK 2-0 in Kolkata on the very first day of the 2018-19 Indian Super League.

But to date that remains their only win of the season – the Blasters have drawn four and lost three of their games since then.

The most recent of their losses came in their last game against NorthEast United FC where they lost to 2 goals in the dying moments of the game after being 1-0 up.

“Last game in the 90th minute, the penalty is given (against Sandesh Jhingan). One player was not allowed to go in after being fouled and we were 10 vs 11 in the 90th minute against NorthEast”, argued Blasters coach David James speaking ahead of his team’s clash against Chennaiyin FC.

“We are talking about decisions which are not going our way. That eats away your players’ confidence.”

Despite that gut-wrenching loss, James says the mood in the camp is upbeat.

“We have had good discussions this week. The motivation is good, the realisation is there that we are not getting beaten by four and five goals.”

Some of the losses though James claims have affected him more.

“The losses to Bengaluru and Goa were acceptable to a point, but the NorthEast United one was not”, Jamed exclaimed. “Holding on to a lead is a problem for us. It is due to our problems with player management, game management. I don’t think it is a fitness issue.”

With the team winless in seven games, James was asked if his team was now desperate for a win.

“There’s nothing easy about football. Desperate is not the right word”, said James in reply. “Desperation leads you to do things you wouldn’t normally do. It’s more like frustrated.”

“Goals conceded in the last 15 minutes have not helped. Those results change the confidence of the team”, he added.

Asked on why the team seemed to be suffering this issue of conceding late goals James said:

“I’ve looked at the problem from every angle. The Mumbai goal, I could not do much there because it was a long ranger. Against Delhi, the player was clearly offside and Sandesh was injured. Against NorthEast, it was 10 vs 11. This is beyond my control but I have to make sure the team is in the right position to win games.”

Despite all this James repeatedly stressed that the ‘the team is feeling good’ and ‘the morale is good’. He believes his young players just need a jolt of confidence that a win provides.

“We are looking at our future with young players. That’s what we are holding on to at the moment. We need one result to get that confidence about us. Being the Southern derby as well, what more do you want? “

Asked about the backlash against forward CK Vineeth among sections of the fans James pretended to not be aware of anything untoward.

“I’m unaware of any frustrations with CK Vineeth. Of course, most of my players have had chances to do something in the games. As a manager, all I can do is keep him enthused and hope he can create for us.”

The Blasters have also been affected by injury to key players this season and James revealed that Loken Meitei and Slavisa Jokanovic will not be available for the Chennaiyin clash.

Despite that James remains hopeful saying that even without them the other players were good enough to get the job done.

“I trust the team I put out are good enough to win the match.”