ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United could sign Shouvik Ghosh from Mumbai City

Shouvik (right) during his stint with Jamshedpur FC

In order to bolster their defence, Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC could sign Shouvik Ghosh from Mumbai City on loan for the remainder of the season, according to sources. Shouvik, who played for NorthEast United for one season, will return to his former club.

The Bengal player has fallen out of favour of coach Jorge Costa, who revamped his side after a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of FC Goa. Mumbai now stands at the second position of the league table and have a great chance to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai City is also in the process of loaning out Bikramjit Singh to Mohun Bagan.

In his three matches for Mumbai, Ghosh has made nine tackles and 11 clearances, making a total of 67 passes. The move to NorthEast United could benefit him as he would get more game time.

The left-back has since been relegated to the bench in favour of another Bengal boy Subhasish Bose. Subhasish has been a regular with the Indian team and has been performing well for his club too. Mumbai City saw a great turnaround since his arrival and are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run as of now.

NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie has shuffled between Robert Lalthlamuana and Keegan Pereira in the left-back position and none of them has impressed so far. Robert played 10 matches and made 35 tackles and 41 clearances. But sometimes his aggressive approach left the team in danger.

Shouvik could fill the position as he is tactically astute and can also double up as a winger. Schattorie is giving more importance to his team’s defence after being thrashed 1-5 against FC Goa, and the arrival of Shouvik could fix their defence to avoid such results.

Shouvik started his playing career with Pailan Arrows and spent three seasons there before joining Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan. He was loaned to Delhi Dynamos before NorthEast United roped him in. He got a considerable amount of match time with Jamshedpur FC under Steve Coppell.

NorthEast United are placed strongly in a position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the club’s history. But the recent debacles and any further losses could dent their dream.

