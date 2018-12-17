ISL 2018-19: 5 Indians who have flopped this season

CK Vineeth, who enjoys a cult status in Kerala, has done absolutely nothing to justify the faith the team and the fans have shown in him. ISL Media

The 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been an all-inclusive one, to say the least. From breath-taking goals to cringe-worthy misses, from sensational games to drab fixtures, the past two months or so has given us almost everything that one could hope for from Indian football.

While a lot has been written and spoken out the stars and breakthrough performances, many established and recognised stars have gone unnoticed too. And that’s primarily down their shoddy performances so far. Here’s a list of players who have disappointed their teams and fans alike in the fifth edition of the ISL.

#5 Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

Chennaiyin FC's Jeje Lalpekhlua has zero goals this season (Image: ISL)

Coming into the new season, a lot was expected from the Mizo snipper. On the back of a successful campaign that saw him lead his side Chennaiyin FC to the ISL title, Jeje Lalpekhlua was expected to be the main target man for the champions. But, unfortunately, things haven’t panned out the way he was expected.

In the 11 games he’s played, the Mizo is yet to find the back of the net and has not even turned provider for his team-mates. He’s had a total of seven shots in the season so far.

This poor run has seen him lose his place in Chennaiyin’s starting XI and with the AFC Asian Cup just weeks away, the Indian national team too looks in deep trouble with one of their primary forwards struggling to find his feet.

#4 Robin Singh (FC Pune City)

Robin Singh has not impressed for FC Pune City

Where should one even start when one’s talking about Robin Singh. A man who showed immense potential, but little desire to come true on it, the FC Pune City player has had another poor run in the ISL this time.

The 28-year-old has no goals to his name so far but has done well to set up his teammate twice in what has been an underwhelming season for Pune. Though he barely started any games under Miguel Angel Portugal, their interim coach Pradhyum Reddy seems to have shown immense confidence in him. It’s time that Robin repays this faith soon.

