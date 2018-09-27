Interview with Miguel Portugal: Pune City's Goal is to Reach Semis with a Different Approach

Pune City coach Miguel Angel Portugal [Image: Pune City]

FC Pune City are looking to improve on their semi-final finish in the Indian Super League last season. And this time, they have a new coach at the helm.

Spanish coach Miguel Angel Portugal came in this summer and he has fresh ideas on how he wants his team to play football. This is his second season in the ISL following his stint with Delhi Dynamos last season.

Sportskeeda caught up with the coach for an exclusive interaction and here are a few excerpts.

What was the strategy behind player recruitment this summer?

The recruitment process was done before the I joined the team, but I am happy with the players we have signed and the best part is the club has retained the core for this season too.

The strategy is to create a team that can achieve better than last season.

Pune City reached the semi-finals last season. What did you feel they lacked to reach the final and what are you doing to address that?

Last year FC Pune City reached the semi-finals for the first time since its inception so I really admire that instead of thinking what was lacking. The team was fantastic and so was the philosophy of Ranko [Popovic].

This season our goal will be to at least reach the top four, yes, but with a different approach and stick to the game plan.

Speaking of approaches, what kind of football can we expect from Pune City this season?

It will be a possession-based game. The idea is to keep the ball and dominate possession instead of waiting for it or getting the ball back from the opponent.

How important was it to retain the foreign contingent of Marcelinho, Emiliano Alfaro, Marko Stankovic and Diego Carlos?

If you ask me it was really a good decision to retain them because when a player plays for a club for a longer duration, he has an idea of the philosophy, the expectations, and they can help the new entrants understand the same with their experience.

Not only them but all those who have been retained from the core. And they will help us go a long way for sure.

What did you learn about your squad in pre-season?

The team is confident and raring to go! Our pre-season in Goa, which included playing AWES Cup and some practice games, helped us achieve some goals we had set for the team.

Now, in Pune, I have the entire side at my disposal which includes six players who have arrived from the national camp.

We are now just about a week away from our first match so it's time we stick to the game plan and perform well on the field.

This is Miguel Portugal's second season in the ISL after managing Delhi Dynamos [Image: ISL]

What have you learned from last season in the ISL?

Every club I manage is a different learning for me too; different players, different people, different philosophy and a different city. I would want to imbibe the earnings from there in my new role.

How important is it for a coach to have a long-term contract so he can build a squad capable of winning trophies?

I believe that long-term contracts do help the club and the manager to develop and set expectations in the right manner. It also helps establish a brand of football and the philosophy the club can be known for.

It also helps in forming breeding grounds for upcoming talent which can become assets for the club in future. We have examples of the same at the international level too.