ISL 2018/19: 'It felt good, we are at the top of the table', says NEUFC player Robert after over ATK

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 22 // 05 Oct 2018, 01:07 IST

Rowlin Borges (centre) celebrates after scoring the goal PIC: ISL MEDIA

NorthEast United FC extended their impressive start to the season by claiming all three points in their away fixture against ATK by a Rowlin Borges strike in the 90th minute of the match. The ‘Highlanders’ have now grabbed four points from two matches and are currently at the top of the standings. NorthEast’s side back Robert Lalthlamuana gave credit to the entire team and feels that it was a brilliant effort from the boys to get an away win with just two days of recovery time.

“It felt good. Because it’s early season and we are now at the top of the table. We did not have a good season last time but this season we started well we must say, so it’s a good start, we are happy. It is a very big challenge; we just got two days off and played an away game,” said Robert after the 1-0 win over ATK on Thursday.

Robert was taken off in the second half after he suffered a minor injury. He clarified that it was a minor cramp and he will be fit for the next match. Meanwhile, he praised the goal scorer Rowlin Borges for the match-winning goal. “Rowlin is a very humble guy, he is hard working, so he deserved a goal and it was an important one,” said Robert.

Even without a man down, ATK stitched a few attacks within the first 10 minutes of the second period, but it hardly made any difference. Spanish playmaker Manuel Lanzarote was the lone shining star in the playing XI. But somehow they managed to hold on to the scoreline till the 90th minute.

NorthEast United FC has the lion’s share of the possession in the first half with Dutch forward Bartholomew Ogbeche chipping in with a couple of genuine opportunities to score. On the other hand, ATK played pretty ordinarily with only one shot on target via a Manuel Lanzarote free-kick. The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Sena Ralte was given the marching orders, being booked for a second yellow after a rash challenge on Nikhil Kadam.

It was in the dying minutes of the match that Rowlin Borges scored the winner by the header to give Eelco Schattorie’s team a much deserved three points away from home. The ‘Highlanders’ will be more than pleased with their display with four points in their kitty from the first two fixtures of the Indian Super League.