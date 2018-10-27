ISL 2018/19: It is a big day for us, says Kalu Uche after ATK's first home win

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 47 // 27 Oct 2018, 07:45 IST

Kalu Uche (right) in action during against Chennaiyin FC

ATK finally scripted their maiden win on home soil in the ongoing Indian Super League which helped them leapfrog to the fourth position in the standings. While tactician Steve Coppell feels that the team is evolving day by day, their Nigerian forward is very happy with the way things have gone so far.

Kalu Uche scored his first goal of the season and gave them the lead within the first five minutes of the clash. He feels that the win in front of the home fans was very crucial and it was a big day for them. ATK eventually won the match 2-1.

On asked about his contribution in the game and what the win meant to the team, he said, “Great, great, I feel great (scoring the goal). The victory. The team worked for it. It is a big day for us today. The first victory at home. I am so happy to get three points, and the support of the fans, everyone was so happy.”

Like coach Steve Coppell, Kalu Uche also believes that the team is improving day by day and they need to keep up the momentum. Regarding the matter, he said, “We are getting better every day. Since the game we played against Delhi, there has been a lot of improvement. We are beginning to understand each other, understand the game. Where we have to be, what we have to do. We have to continue that.”

ATK’s defender Andre Bikey was fielded in the later stages of the match. When asked whether ATK is back on track, he said, “Yes. It is the most important thing (getting back on track). After losing two games here early on. It was not a disaster, but it was a bad atmosphere you know. You didn’t know what to do, you are not happy, you just have to get going and think about the rest of the season.”

Regarding Kalu Uche’s presence in the team, Bikey said, “Kalu is a huge member of the squad, he is a guy who gives us breath when he holds the ball in front. We need him, he is really important. He is powerful, holds the job and he makes Lanzarote’s job."

Kalu Uche scored 13 goals in the last edition of the ISL for Delhi Dynamos, following which he was roped in by the Kolkata based outfits. ATK will face Bengaluru FC on Wednesday, October 31st at the Salt Lake Stadium. It will be a perfect opportunity for them to capitalise on the home advantage and secure a second consecutive win.