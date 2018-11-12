ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters 1-3 FC Goa - 5 Talking Points

Ferran Corominas takes a shot at goal [Image: ISL]

FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi to further strengthen their position at the top. The Gaurs sit comfortably there with 16 points from 7 games, having a three-point lead over second place Bengaluru FC, albeit playing two matches more.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, sit on the 7th position with as many points from as many games. One ought to note that the Yellow Brigade found themselves at the identical position last season which eventually led to their previous manager Rene Meulensteen's sacking.

Sergio Lobera made two changes to the side that triumphed 3-2 over Delhi Dynamos. Mandar Rao Desai made his way for Carlos Pena at the left-back position whereas Brandon Fernandes came in place of Hugo Boumous at the right attacking midfield position.

David James made as many as five changes to the side that lost 1-2 to Bengaluru FC. Cyril Kali, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, CK Vineeth, Sahal Samad, and Seimenlen Doungel were shown the doors for Mohammad Rakip, Anas Edathodika, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Kizito Keziron, and Matej Poplatnik respectively.

#5 No team other than Jamshedpur has found an answer to Goa's free-flowing football

FC Goa's tryst of finding the back of the net in every game continues [Image: ISL]

Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City, FC Pune City, and Delhi Dynamos - all had fallen prey to Goa's free-flowing brand of football. This Sunday, it was Kerala Blasters' turn.

In the first half, Kerala Blasters were clueless and allowed the visitors the complete leverage in their defensive half. One-twos, triangles, and neat spells of passing ensured they had a staggering 64%-36% possession and completed twice as many passes as the home side heading into the tunnel.

Kerala Blasters did reduce the fluidity of the style in the second half by pressing high and preventing them from building from the back. However, they couldn't penetrate through them.

