ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters FC Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI and Prediction

Kerala Blasters will be aiming to put the disappointment of last season behind them

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) will return for its fifth edition on Saturday when ATK host Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium during the inaugural game of the 2018/19 season.

David James' men will be working towards starting off on a positive note in their opening game as they aim to put the disappointment of last season behind them right from the get-go this year. The Blasters finished sixth in the table last season and were forced to sack Rene Muelensteen midway through the campaign after enduring a disappointing start to the tournament.

The team showcased signs of resurgence under the tutelage of James towards the end of the campaign but it was a little too late to try and secure a place in the play-off stages as they finished the season with 25 points from their 18 games. The two-time ISL runner-ups will be focusing on not repeating the same mistakes again this year as they work collectively towards achieving the desired results.

The club underwent a full pre-season under James in Thailand and played exhibition games against the likes of Port FC B, Bangkok University and Buriram United FC B, winning all three games without any notable concerns as such.

Kerala Blasters FC Squad

The Blasters announced their 25-man squad for the ISL last week and there are plenty of new faces that will represent the Kochi-based franchise this season. The big names in the form of Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown were overlooked this year as the team, along with the head coach, decided to invest in youth and work on relatively unknown quantities that are brimming with potential.

The team has strengthened their Serbian contingent with the addition of Slavisla Stojanovic and Nikola Krcmarevic while retaining the likes of Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Courage Pekuson and Kizito Keziron. Other new foreign signings include the likes of Matej Poplatnik, who joined from Slovenian top-flight outfit NK Triglav Kranj, and Cyril Kali, who has been named as the vice-captain of the team this season.

The Yellow Army has also made notable additions to their crop of Indian players with the signing of local boys Anas Edathodika, Zakeer Mundampara while Halicharan Narzary and Seiminlen Doungel will provide width and pace to the team while going forward this season.

Jhingan has been retained as the captain for the 2018/19 season

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Sujith Sasikumar

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, Cyril Kali, Lalruatthara, Mohamad Rakip, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh

Midfielders: Courage Pekuson, Deependra Negi, Halicharan Narzary, Hrishi Dhath, Keziron Kizito, Loken Meitei, Nikola Krcmarevic, Prasanth K, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seiminlen Doungel, Suraj Rawat, Zakeer Mundampara

Forwards: CK Vineeth, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisla Stojanovic

Kerala Blasters FC Coach

James penned a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2021

David James, who joined midway through last season after the sacking of Rene Meulensteen, is no stranger to the fans in Kerala after having guided the team to the final in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014 as a player-manager.

The Englishman has returned to the shores of Kerala with a vision in his mind and put pen to paper on a new deal that would keep him at the club at least until 2021. James has been in charge of all the transfers this year and has had the opportunity to work with his team over an extended period courtesy of the La Liga world tournament as well as the Blasters' pre-season tour in Thailand.

This is still only his first ever full-time managerial role but it is believed that he has a positive impact on the players and backroom staff at the club, thanks to his undying passion for the Kerala Blasters and they will be aiming to make the best use of it as well.

Kerala Blasters FC Probable XI

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem is pretty much Kerala Blasters' first-choice option between the sticks this year and he is expected to make his debut against ATK on Saturday. There should be no concerns in central defence and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic is expected to start alongside Sandesh Jhingan at least until Anas Edathodika serves his three-match ban.

The full-back position is one of the areas where Kerala Blasters lack strength in depth, however, Lalruatthara is almost an automatic selection at left-back while Cyril Kali's versatility can see him being a contender for a number of positions including right-back.

The central midfield position lacks the presence of a creative outlet who can quickly turn defence into attack but Keziron Kizito or Nikola Krcmarevic is the obvious choice that will be in contention for the role alongside Zakeer Mundampara.

The Blasters will enjoy a breath of fresh air while going forward this year and have made a few notable signings that will make the competition for places even higher at the club. The ability of certain players to play anywhere alongside the front three will make it harder for certain others to make the cut and it will be a welcome headache for the gaffer.

Vineeth will have to face a lot of competition to become a starter this year

Halicharan Narzary and Seminlen Doungel can operate effectively from the wide areas while Courage Pekuson could start just behind Matej Poplatnik, who will act as the focal point in attack.

Kerala Blasters FC Probable XI

Predictions for Kerala Blasters FC?

The two-time ISL runners-up struggled to hit the ground running last year and will be aiming for at least a playoff spot after their league games this season. If they manage to secure a top-four finish then the semi-finals are all about temperament and the game could be won or lost on that particular day.

The change in personnel will be a welcome change for the Blasters as they aim to put the disappointment of last season behind them but it is still unclear as to how the new team will fare considering the fact that it is largely made up of players who are probably playing in the ISL for the first time this year.

Prediction: Top-four