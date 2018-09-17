Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Fixtures, Time and Venue details

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Feature
57   //    17 Sep 2018, 01:38 IST

<p>

The Kerala Blasters after a change of its ownership resulting in the potential departure of Cricketing Legend Sachin Tendulkar would hope to put up a rejuvenated performance in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL). There have been reports floating around that Lulu International headed by Yusuff Ali are all set to buy the stakes owned by the Bharat Ratna recipient.

Blasters have not managed to win a single title so far and have only managed to finish as runners-up in the 2014 and 2016 editions, ending up second best to ATK on both the occasions. Hence, the franchise side has never able to reflect it's fan prowess on the pitch.

With a perfect mix of local talents, experienced Indian campaigners and promising overseas inputs into the squad, the club with arguably the most number of fans in India are serious contenders for the title if everything falls in place. The fans are hopeful of a good performance with fan favourite David James at the helm.

Blasters begin their ISL 2018-19 campaign with an away game against ATK in the iconic Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on September 29.

29th September: ATK (A) - 7:30 PM (Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

5th October: Mumbai City FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

20th October: Delhi Dynamos (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

29th October: Jamshedpur FC (A) - 7:30 PM (JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur)

2nd November: FC Pune City (A) - 7:30 PM (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Pune

5th November: Bengaluru FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

11th November: FC Goa (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

23rd November: NorthEast United (A) - 7:30 (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)

29th November: Chennaiyin FC (A) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai)

4th December: Jamshedpur FC (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

7th December: FC Pune City (H) - 7:30 PM (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi)

16th December: Mumbai City FC (A) - 7:30 PM (Mumbai Football Arnea, Mumbai)

* (A) - Away Games, (H) - Home Games.

The second part of the fixtures is yet to be released, but it will be in due time. This time, the ISL will witness two international breaks, due to international friendlies, and the AFC Asian Cup. 

