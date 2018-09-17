Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Pre-Season Updates

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
376   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:07 IST

Sandesh Jinghan and CK Vineeth in training at Thailand
Sandesh Jinghan and CK Vineeth in training at Thailand (Picture courtesy: Kerala Blasters FC)

Indian football will be back to the limelight in less than two weeks and the pre-seasons are nearing its close. With most of the teams having completed at least a couple of practice matches, an idea of what will be seen on the field can be picturized. 

Kerala Blasters will be hoping for a better season this time, but the latest headlines are not the happiest for the fans. Reports of the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar leaving the ownership has been confirmed by the management.  

Kerala Blasters had a glimpse of a warm-up during the Yaris Laliga World two months back. Although they didn’t have positive results, the experience from the two matches is sure to help them. The yellow army had the first phase of their pre-season at Ahmedabad late August. The squad then left for Thailand in the early September and has played two practice matches with positive results. 

David James and boys first met Bangkok FC on 7th this month and made a 4-1 finish at the end of 90 minutes. Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Slavisa Stojanovic and Shaiborlong Kharpan found the back of the net. They made their second friendly appearance on 12th of this month against Port FC (B-Team) and won for 3 against the one goal from the hosts. Sahal, Vineeth and Slavisa found places on the scoresheet this time. 

James is expected to have a better peace of mind with the improved displays from his youngsters. Fresh legs like Sahal, Seiminlen and Kharpan scoring goals are good signs of bench strength. The English manager was seen offering opportunities to a bunch of players during the two friendlies. Dheeraj Singh, Naveen Kumar, Ajith Sivan and Mohammad Rakip were all offered fair play times.


ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC CK Vineeth Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football Leisure Reading
