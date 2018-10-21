ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos - 5 Talking points and Tactical Analysis

CK Vineeth was the hero of the Match [Image: ISL]

Delhi Dynamos clinched an 84th-minute equalizer through Andrija Kaludjerovic to neutralize the 48th-minute strike of CK Vineeth to end the game 1-1. Kerala Blasters looked lacklustre in the first half with Delhi enjoying better possession. Kerala came out rejuvenated in the second half to take the lead and dictate proceedings, only to concede a late goal in the dying moments of the game.

The game also had a controversial moment in the injury time when Pritam Kotal had taken down CK Vineeth in the penalty box. But the referee had seen no foul and Delhi Dynamos went up the ISL league table to 8th position with 2 points while Kerala went to the second position with 5 points.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Flawed first half for Kerala as David James experimented with his players

David James shouting instructions from the touchline [Image: ISL]

David James once again opened the game with just 3 foreigners, handing out starts to the young Indian brigade. Naveen Kumar got his start in place of Dheeraj Singh and CK Vineeth started as the striker in place of Matej Poplatnik. The decision to keep Poplatnik out of the first half was baffling and Vineeth alone could not trouble the Delhi defense much in the first half with lack of service.

Kerala was completely outplayed in the first half of the game with Delhi Dynamos wingers launching numerous attacks. The questionable decision of David James to keep back Poplatnik and Kizito Keziron can be explained in terms of experimentation to see how things fare up when the squad is mixed up. James himself understood the predicament of the first half and did bring in Poplatnik as early in the second half (48th minute) and the game changed.

Going forward, we can be sure to see more rejigging by James in the opening phase of the ISL 2018-19.

