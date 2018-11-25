ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK: 5 Talking Points

The game ended in a goalless draw

Mumbai City FC and ATK played out the second goalless draw of the Hero Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. Both the teams had an equal share of possessions throughout the game, but only 5 shots were on target.

The defenders stood tall at most occasions, and the strikers got little space to breathe. Moreover, both the sides were content with the draw and showed no urgency to grab the winner. The stalemate keeps Mumbai City FC at the fourth position with 14 points from 8 games. ATK, on the other hand, remain on the sixth position with 11 points from 8 games.

All that being said, there were a lot of positives and negatives from the game. Without any further ado, we present before you the five talking points of the game between Mumbai City FC and ATK.

#1 Long ball game halting the viewership of the game

The fans were disappointed as the game turned out to be the dullest affair of the 2018-19 ISL

This year's ISL has been the most favourable for the strikers as a staggering total of 109 goals have been scored in the 38 matches played so far. All the other venues saw an average of more than two goals scored per game. However, Mumbai remained behind.

Unlike the fluid one-twos and quick passing between the sides, the teams resorted to long balls. They failed to break the deadlock and sadly the game ended up being a snoozefest.

Couple it with the 30 fouls conceded by both the sides collectively and numerous stoppages due to injuries, the fans had very little action to keep them invested. The I-League encounters earlier in the day were more intriguing from the viewers' perspectives, to say the least.

