ISL 2018/19, Mumbai City FC 1-5 FC Goa: 5 Talking Points - Sergio Lobera takes five away goals to Fatorda

Players celebrating after a goal

Mumbai City's grip in this tie has come down to base after getting trounced 5-1 by FC Goa at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday. The hosts started on a very high note and scored through Rafael Bastos in the 20th minute.

However, there was an instant reaction from Sergio Lobera's men who equalized through Jackichand Singh eleven minutes later. Jorge Costa's side looked very weak in their set piece defending when Mourtada Fall put the visitors in the lead for the first time in the game.

Jackichand Singh found his skipper Ferran Corominas through a brilliant cross. The Spaniard wasted no time by converting a chance which was there to be taking. The Senegalese International Mourtada Fall scored again to stretch the lead to three goals. Substitute Hugo Boumas produced an excellent through ball to find Brandon Fernandes who had enough time and space to find the near corner.

It was an absolutely dreadful result for the hosts, whereas FC Goa will feel that they have done enough to secure a place in the finals. The second leg will be played at Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

In this article, we shall look at the five talking points from this game.

#5 Mumbai ran out of energy after 30 minutes

Coro celebrates

Mumbai City FC started to press higher up the pitch from minute one. Sergio Lobera's side looked disorganised and lacked ideas to keep themselves away from the piling pressure. The midfielder comprising of Sehnaj Singh and Paulo Machado were impressive in the first quarter of the game by winning several duels in the middle of the park.

Arnold Issoko, who started as the right winger was totally tormenting Mandar Rao Desai in the left flank. The Congo International was finding an abundance of space at the back to exploit Goa's defence. He put in an excellent cross to find Rafael Bastos in the first half.

FC Goa kept on passing the ball incisively after the hosts took the lead and frustrated them by not giving the ball. However, they took the lead when Ferran Corominas' shot was parried away straight to Jackichand' Singh's feet to equalize the score.

After Sergio Lobera's men took the lead, Mumbai City lost the psychological battle and struggled to match their pace of the game.

