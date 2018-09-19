ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details

Aaditya Narayan
19 Sep 2018, 15:14 IST

Amrinder Singh will be looking to carry on from where he left off for Mumbai City last season

After a disappointing 2017-18 Indian Super League campaign, Mumbai City FC are looking for a fresh start under new leadership in the 2018-19 season.

The Islanders parted ways with head coach Alexandre Guimaraes, and replaced him with Jorge Costa ahead of the new season, and have made a few impactful signings, that are sure to improve the overall quality of the squad.

The addition of full-backs Souvik Chakraborty, Shouvik Ghosh and Subhasish Bose is hugely important for a side that was crippled by a lack of depth in the full-back department last season when they finished seventh in the league stages.

Mumbai have lost the services of all of their front three from last season with Balwant Singh and Brazilian Everton Santos having signed for ATK. The signing of Matias Mirabaje from Delhi Dynamos will give the team a huge fillip in the attacking department.

Mumbai also signed young Indians Milan Singh and Bipin Singh to add strength to their midfield, along with seasoned veterans like midfielder Mohammad Rafique and centre-back Anwar Ali.

The Islanders will open their campaign with a home game against Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on 2nd October.

In Mumbai's best ISL season thus far -- in 2016 -- they made their home ground a fortress, and they will have to do so again to ensure they avoid the disappointment of a season like the last one.

Here are the Islanders' full fixtures until the December break.

2nd October, 2018: Jamshedpur FC (H) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena

5th October, 2018: Kerala Blasters (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

19th October, 2018: FC Pune City (H) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena

24th October, 2018: FC Goa (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

27th October, 2018: Delhi Dynamos (H) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena

3rd November, 2018: Chennaiyin FC (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

9th November, 2018: NorthEast United (A) - 7:30pm IST - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

24th November, 2018: ATK (H) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena

3rd December, 2018: Delhi Dynamos (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

6th December, 2018: Chennaiyin FC (A) - 7:30pm IST - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

9th December, 2018: Bengaluru FC (A) - 7:30pm IST - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

16th December, 2018: Kerala Blasters (H) - 7:30pm IST - Mumbai Football Arena