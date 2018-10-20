×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

ISL 2018/19: Mumbai City FC showing signs of revival

Naveen Peter
ANALYST
Feature
47   //    20 Oct 2018, 09:14 IST

Mumbai City FC (Image credits: ISL)
Mumbai City FC (Image credits: ISL)

Coming into their third game of the Indian Super League, not many knew what to expect from Mumbai City FC. And for a team that has underachieved for the most part of their short history, it was no surprise.

They say first impressions matter because more often than not you’re remembered for that. And if that were to be true, not many would have wished to turn up to see the Islanders take on neighbours FC Pune City on Friday (October 19).

They had a dreadful opener against Jamshedpur FC. Though that match ended 0-2 in favour of the visitors, the Islanders were toyed with and outsmarted by a team that came with a plan. And if not for some poor finishing from Jamshedpur and some creditable defending in the dying moments, the scoreline would have been much worse.

Then came their away trip to Kerala Blasters FC, a team that was running high on confidence after their commanding win over former champions ATK in the opening game week. And the way in which that game began, it looked like Mumbai were once again in for a schooling. But thanks to a splendid goal from Pranjal Bhumij, the team returned home with their first point of the season.

A loss and a draw in the back, Mumbai were still searching for their first win of the season, and in came FC Pune City. Things couldn’t have got any tougher for Jorge Costa and his side. But unfazed by the problems staring at him, the Portuguese sounded confident of his side’s chances.

“It is true that we are starting a bit late with the preparation. It's also true that we are building a new team. But this cannot be an excuse. We will not find excuses. We're working hard every day and I'm sure that tomorrow (Friday) we will do much better than how we did in our first game,” he would say in the pre-match press briefing.

And this message seemed to go down well with the side. On Friday, there were barely any missed passes, the team looked more composed, and even though the players committed errors, they always had a team-mate to cover up the mess. And that’s primarily a reason why even though Pune started brightly, Mumbai could wear them out as the game progressed.

The foreign act

One of the stark differences from what we have seen of this Jorge Costa side in the two games before to what we saw on Friday was their foreign recruits finally getting their act together.

Modou Sougou, playing as a lone striker up front, was a handful for the Pune centrebacks on the evening. He would find enough space to run between Martin Diaz and Matt Mills time and again, creating a situation of panic in the Pune backline. And with Arnold Issoko and Rafael Bastos bombarding the wings with their constant runs, primarily because the Pune head coach Miguel Angel Portugal chose to play a high line of defence, the Pune defenders had their hands full on the evening.

Local talent

While the foreigners finally stepped up their game for Mumbai, one just can't keep the Indians in the side aside. The likes of Raynier Fernandes and Souvik Chakraborty matched their opponents toe-to-toe, leaving no room for complacency on the evening. Subashish Bose, a full-back by trait, once again showed his versatility as he paired up with the experienced Lucian Goian for the second game running.

This is not to say that Mumbai have got all their problems sorted and are a team to beat this season. That can’t be the case unless they show such noteworthy improvements in their coming games as well. Until then, this is a work in progress.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City Mumbai City FC Subhasish Bose Lucian Goian Indian Football
Naveen Peter
ANALYST
A football writer with an experience of covering the Indian side of the sport for 5 years. Having worked with reputed publications over the past years, I contribute as an independent writer to this website.
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC vs FC Pune City | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 best midfielders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: How the big guns of Mumbai City FC have...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 key players for Mumbai City FC this season
RELATED STORY
Mumbai City FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC: 5 Talking Points, ISL...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Mumbai City FC lost to...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 Team Preview: Mumbai City FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC Fixtures, Time and Venue Details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: We didn't play well in the last 5 minutes,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us