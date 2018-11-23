ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City vs ATK | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 47 // 23 Nov 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai City and ATK get back on the pitch as the former hosts the Kolkata franchise in an interesting encounter at Mumbai this Saturday.

Mumbai City is going through a memorable run beating some of the reputed names in the league. After a huge loss against FC Goa, the Islanders managed a good comeback with 3 consecutive victories. Jorge Costa & boys have clinched 4 wins this season, earning 13 points.

ATK have been troubled with injuries this season. From the 7 matches, they won 3, settled for one draw and lost on 3 occasions. The lack of a consistent pair at the attacking end might cost Steve Coppell fee points after their Nigerian striker got ruled out due to an injury.

Match Information

Date: 24 November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Team News

Mumbai City

Mumbai City is free of injuries or suspensions. The manager might be continuing with the same tactics of playing Modou Sougou at front.

ATK

ATK was hugely troubled by the injury to Kalu Uche. However, fortunes are still looking against them. Emiliano Alfaro was brought in by a rare loan deal from Pune City outside the transfer window. Unconfirmed reports state that Alfaro got injured during one of the training sessions and might miss out the remaining season.

Probable Lineups

Mumbai City (4-3-2-1): Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joyner Lourenco, Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos

ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya, Aiborlang Khongjee, John Johnson, Andre Bikey, Ricky Lallawmawma, Gerson Vieira, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh

Form Guide

Mumbai City: W-W-W-L-W

ATK: W-L-W-D-W

Head-to-Head

Mumbai City: 2

ATK: 5

Draw: 1

Key Players

Mumbai City

Paulo Machado will be the key name in the Islanders lineup against Kolkata. The Portuguese-born has assisted for one goal this season. Jorge Costa would want a lot more from Machado in a key fixture like this. Defence splitting passes will be the objective for this 32-year old midfielder.

ATK

ATK owns a dangerous weapon that is yet to explode - Manuel Lanzarote. The 34-year old has scored one goal and provided two assists, poor numbers for a player of his ability. The dangerous moves and shots from Lanzarote’s left-foot can easily help ATK bag three points.

Predictions

Predicting a victory for the hosts based on rankings alone is not reliable. ATK is a team that can put up good resistance and if they find it easy to regroup after the break, they might emerge the winners.

Predicted Score - Mumbai City 0:1 ATK