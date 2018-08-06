ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala defender Provat Lakra

Provat Lakra

What's the story?

In a pre-season move to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 season of the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC has added more firepower to their defensive setup through the signing of 20-year old defender Provat Lakra, who plied his trade for Gokulam FC in the I-League last season.

In case you didn't know

NorthEast United FC, a club which takes part in the Indian Super League and is owned by Bollywood superstar John Abraham has not had the best of success in the league, their fifth-place finishes in the 2015 and 2016 their best effort in the four seasons so far.

In the previous 2017/18 season, NEUFC finished with the wooden spoon with a dismal show, with only three wins from 18 matches.

Heart of the Matter

Lakra's addition to the squad comes after the Highlanders confirmed the signing of young midfielder Rohan Kadam from Mohun Bagan, exciting forward Kivi Zhimomi, former East Bengal defender Gurwinder Singh and former BFC and Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Pawan Kumar.

NEUFC, which endured a horrific season last time around also made some more interesting signings in the form of midfielder Girik Khosla, an imperative member of the title-winning Minerva FC side in the previous I-League season while also adding more exuberance and pace to their attack in the form of wingers Redeem and Seityasen Singh, the latter also returning to NEUFC after representing the Delhi Dynamos in the 2017/18 season of the ISL.

Lakra, 20, was an important part of Gokulam Kerala's defense last season and will play a massive role in trying to revive NEUFC's fortunes in the upcoming season when he teams up with Gurwinder Singh, Reagen Singh and Pawan Kumar to give the fans at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium something to cheer about.

What's Next?

Following the sacking of ex-coach Joao de Deus and the hiring of ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant, NEUFC did well to win two out of three matches and will hope for some change in luck when they take to the turf in the upcoming 2018/19 season.