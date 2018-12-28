×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL 2018-19: Never Agreed to Play Sevens Tournament, says Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad

Aravind Suchindran
SENIOR ANALYST
News
254   //    28 Dec 2018, 14:55 IST

Sahal Abdul Samad, Kerala Blasters midfielder
Sahal Abdul Samad, Kerala Blasters midfielder

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has rejected claims that he was pressured by the team management to pull out from a Sevens Football tournament in Kerala at the nth moment. The talented youngster says he never agreed to be part of the team in the first place.

A report claimed that Sahal agreed to play a match for Hitachi Thrikaripur, but he and his player agency have denied signing a deal with the team.

"I have just returned from the national camp and now I have been spending time relaxing with family and friends. I was never pressurised by the management and have never agreed to play the same," Sahal said.

Sahal’s agency, Inventive Sports UK, said, “Whilst Sahal is fully supportive of the development of football in Kerala, including the Sevens, we can confirm that he did not commit to playing & indeed will not be participating in the said tournament as he remains fully committed to his professional ISL contract with Kerala Blasters.”

ALSO READ: Sahal draws inspiration from Ozil of Kerala tag

Inventive Sports UK said it wouldn't advise its player to risk suffering an injury by playing a seven-a-side amateur match in Kerala, where many players do not even wear the mandated protective gear like shin pads.

"It’s an exciting tournament across Kerala. But with all due respect, playing in an amateur tournament is not a risk worth taking as the possibility of picking up an injury during these are higher than playing across professional leagues," Inventive Sports UK said.

Sahal Abdul Samad was part of the national camp but could not make the Asian Cup squad
Sahal Abdul Samad was part of the national camp but could not make the Asian Cup squad

The tournament organisers and Hitachi Thrikaripur are learnt to have used Sahal in their promotions but the player has denied that he wanted to play Sevens Football.

Advertisement

Many other players from Kerala have drawn flak from their clubs for breaking their contract and playing in amateur leagues. Anas Edathodika and Ashique Kuruniyan are two such players. Zakeer Mundampara featured for Al Shabab FC against Usha FC in Malappuram on Thursday. Kerala Blasters have not reacted to Zakeer's presence in Sevens Tournament yet.

The concept of Sevens Football in Kerala, however, is helpful in other ways. Many players are scouted by clubs through their performances in these tournaments. Some others, who want to test if they are match-fit for professional games, also use this platform to regain their confidence and match fitness.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC Indian Football
Aravind Suchindran
SENIOR ANALYST
Aravind Suchindran is a sports reporter from Bangalore, who has previously worked with the Times Of India and Bangalore Mirror. When not writing, he likes to read between the lines. When bored of reading between the lines, he likes to play football and explore the world.
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters' Sahal Samad draws...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Top 5 Local Stars of Kerala Blasters FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 Areas where Kerala Blasters need to improve
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL Team Preview: Kerala Blasters
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs Pune City| Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Players Review
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Pre-Season Updates
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Pune City vs Kerala Blasters | Match...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 4 Reasons Why David James Deserved to be...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us