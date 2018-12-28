ISL 2018-19: Never Agreed to Play Sevens Tournament, says Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad

Sahal Abdul Samad, Kerala Blasters midfielder

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad has rejected claims that he was pressured by the team management to pull out from a Sevens Football tournament in Kerala at the nth moment. The talented youngster says he never agreed to be part of the team in the first place.

A report claimed that Sahal agreed to play a match for Hitachi Thrikaripur, but he and his player agency have denied signing a deal with the team.

"I have just returned from the national camp and now I have been spending time relaxing with family and friends. I was never pressurised by the management and have never agreed to play the same," Sahal said.

Sahal’s agency, Inventive Sports UK, said, “Whilst Sahal is fully supportive of the development of football in Kerala, including the Sevens, we can confirm that he did not commit to playing & indeed will not be participating in the said tournament as he remains fully committed to his professional ISL contract with Kerala Blasters.”

Inventive Sports UK said it wouldn't advise its player to risk suffering an injury by playing a seven-a-side amateur match in Kerala, where many players do not even wear the mandated protective gear like shin pads.

"It’s an exciting tournament across Kerala. But with all due respect, playing in an amateur tournament is not a risk worth taking as the possibility of picking up an injury during these are higher than playing across professional leagues," Inventive Sports UK said.

Sahal Abdul Samad was part of the national camp but could not make the Asian Cup squad

The tournament organisers and Hitachi Thrikaripur are learnt to have used Sahal in their promotions but the player has denied that he wanted to play Sevens Football.

Many other players from Kerala have drawn flak from their clubs for breaking their contract and playing in amateur leagues. Anas Edathodika and Ashique Kuruniyan are two such players. Zakeer Mundampara featured for Al Shabab FC against Usha FC in Malappuram on Thursday. Kerala Blasters have not reacted to Zakeer's presence in Sevens Tournament yet.

The concept of Sevens Football in Kerala, however, is helpful in other ways. Many players are scouted by clubs through their performances in these tournaments. Some others, who want to test if they are match-fit for professional games, also use this platform to regain their confidence and match fitness.

