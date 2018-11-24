ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters, 5 Talking points

NorthEast United finally picked up a win at home

NorthEast United hosted Kerala Blasters in their fourth home game of the season today in Guwahati. Before the start of the game, they had failed to win a single game at home, but that statistic changed and in some manner.

The game started at a brisk pace with both teams creating a few chances in the initial stages.

NorthEast had more number of opportunities, but it was Kerala who hit the post midway through the first half. NorthEast had a flurry of chances early on in the first half, but the Kerala defence stood firm to see off any danger that came through.

The teams went into the halftime break with the scoreboard reading 0-0. Kerala started attacking a bit more in the second half, and they were rewarded with a goal when Matej Poplatnik scored from a Zakeer corner to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the 73rd minute.

NorthEast United then threw everything they had at Kerala Blasters including the kitchen sink and finally managed to secure the equaliser through Bartholomew Ogbeche in the 92nd minute.

The Uruguayan striker, Juan Cruz Mascia, scored the winner for the Highlanders in the 96th minute to give Northeast United their first home victory of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 talking points from today's game

#5 Red Jersey lucky for NorthEast United FC?

Today was the second time in the league this season that NorthEast United came back from behind to win a game terrifically and the only thing common on both the occasions was the colour of the jersey.

While the first game was an away game against last season's champions Chennaiyin FC the next was today.

The reason why today's win was unique regarding the colour of the jersey is that it was a home game for NorthEast United FC and as we all know, white is the home jersey colour for them. But due to specific reasons, they chose to wear the red colour Jersey for the second time and it helped them break the jinx of not winning a home game this season.

The win today also bought back memories of the Chennaiyin game where NEUFC came back dramatically to secure the win.

The game of football is known to be a superstitious game and well seeing NEUFC perform wearing the red colour Jersey one is bound to wonder if the red coloured Jersey is actually lucky for them or not.

