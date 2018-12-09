ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs ATK, 5 Talking Points

NorthEast United FC played host to ATK in their final home game of 2018. While their home form hasn't been great this season, they wanted to end the calendar year on a high.

ATK didn't have the best of the starts to the season but have been on the rise lately. Guwahati has been a happy hunting ground for the two-time champions in the past, and they wanted to keep that same record going.

Both the sides cautiously started the game, and it was evident from the very beginning that none of the teams wanted to lose the game.

The first half ended with the scoreboard reading nil-nil.

The second half had more of the same in store for us as both the teams played a safe brand of football not wanting to lose a game especially when both are on a high and with the international break closing in.

The game ended nil-nil.

On that note let us take a look at the five talking points from today's game

#5 Fatigue started played its part in a lacklustre display by Northeast United FC

NorthEast United gaffer Eelco Schattorie made it clear in the pre-match press conference that his main concern for the game today wasn't ATK and their strengths but Fatigue. It was evident from the first few minutes that the NorthEast players were tired and were way below their usual levels on the pitch. A lot of gaps seemed to be cropping up in the midfield and defence which caused a few problems for the Highlanders in playing their usual passing football.

Fatigue had already claimed its first victim in the last game when Provat Lakhra went off injured. Today NorthEast was forced to change Robert their first choice left who too seemed unfit for the tie.

Their first choice Croatian centre-back Mislav Komorski went limping off in within the first 30mins of the game which put a dent in their plans for the match against ATK.

Federico Gallego and Barth Ogbeche who have been in tremendous form for NorthEast United looked shades below their usual self and made half-hearted attempts to take control of the game something which wasn't seen before.

NorthEast United will be happy with a point given the current circumstances.

