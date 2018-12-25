×
ISL 2018-19: Sandesh Jhingan, CK Vineeth, Halicharan Narzary could leave Kerala Blasters

Aravind Suchindran
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
235   //    25 Dec 2018, 16:33 IST

(From left) Sandesh Jhingan, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary of Kerala Blasters
(From left) Sandesh Jhingan, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary of Kerala Blasters

Sandesh Jhingan, CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary could be among the players exiting Kerala Blasters in the January transfer window.

Many players were set to leave the club after the sacking of coach David James and his staff. Thangboi Singto has been named the caretaker coach and he could lose most of the top Indian talent at Blasters when the Indian Super League (ISL) resumes after the 2019 Asian Cup.

ALSO READ: Why David James Deserved To Be Sacked

ATK are learnt to have expressed their interest in Jhingan, who has been with the Kochi-based side since its inception.

ATK have already bolstered their squad with some key additions. They have signed former Bengaluru FC winger Edu Garcia and roped in right-back Pritam Kotal already. They could also have Kalu Uche back by the end of this month.

Vineeth has just two goals in 585 minutes of football for Blasters this season. One of the highest paid players in the ISL, Vineeth has been unable to impress for Blasters, who are placed eighth on the ISL table with nine points in 12 games.

Vineeth expressed his displeasure over the jeers he receives from Kerala Blasters' fans in an interview and was criticized on social media for his comments on the fans.

Even in the interview, Vineeth had mentioned that he was looking to leave Blasters at the earliest opportunity.

The fact that Blasters are out of the contention for a spot in the playoffs could prompt many players to seek a move elsewhere. The 24-year-old Narzary is one of those and although the Assamese winger has played 12 matches for Blasters this season, he has been unable to provide his best for the club.

Narzary has one goal and an assist so far this season. He's part of India's squad for the Asian Cup and could secure his move during the tournament.

What's known is that Kerala Blasters will undergo a major rejig before the next phase of the ISL kicks off. Blasters recently secured the services of young midfielder Nongdamba Naorem for the 2019 season.

The news of Jhingan leaving the club will be bad news for the fans, who have adored the defender for his loyalty to the side. But the mismanagement at Blasters may have paved the way for his exit from Kochi.

