ISL 2018-19: "Scar and injury part of my story," says FC Pune City's Iain Hume

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive 105 // 23 Nov 2018, 17:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Iain Hume made his first appearance for FC Pune City in their 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The prominent scar on the head. It's not the first time Iain Hume is asked about it. It won't be the last either.

But Hume, FC Pune City's striker in the Indian Super League (ISL), knows he can't duck all the questions about it.

"No, no. It doesn't irritate me when people ask about it," he says, adding, "As much as I don't like to talk about it, it's a part of my story."

There's Chris Morgan of Sheffield United. Then there's Iain Hume trying to win a ball. The elbow from Morgan lands on the skull of Hume, who goes down clutching his head back in November 2008.

That's the story of Hume's scar but there's more to it - the recovery, the ISL stints in Kerala Blasters FC and Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK) and his new club FC Pune City.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Hume, 35, talks about the other big injury, FC Pune City's first win of the season during his first appearance for the club and more...

You have said that you want to be thought as a footballer and not someone who had a brain surgery. But does it irritate you when you are always asked about the head injury you suffered when Chris Morgan of Sheffield United elbowed you?

No. It's part of life and part of my story. You can't skip a chapter in a book because you don't like the title. My career is what it is. You ask about the injury and I will tell you that it's part of me.

As much as I don't like to talk about it all the time, it's something you can't avoid. Everyone who has followed me as a fan, if they want to know about it, I would talk to them about it.

Do you still have the letters sent by fans after the injury? Where's it kept now?

I have everything back home. I have kept them on big sheets. Thousands and 1000s of letters. Fans around the country have written things for me and it's something that's part of my story.

Even in the previous ISL season, you have played with a bandage on your head. How sensitive is the scar and do you have to take care of it regularly?

No, no. 10 years have gone. It's just a scar. Last season I got it because I got squished by two centre-backs. If there's a challenge like that and I go for it, I am bound to get scratches and it's part of who I am. You do get hurt.

A screengrab from Sky News showing the extent of Iain Hume's skull injury

Coming to the ISL, FC Pune City have had their own share of problems. How was it to finally get a win in the season?

To be honest, the guys have been working hard on the off-season. Obviously, the results haven't been good and people will question that. Nothing has changed as far as we're concerned. We're working hard in the camp to be successful.

To be part of the game (against Jamshedpur FC) was great. I have been out for a long time and am finally making a comeback. More important than that were the three points that we got. We weren't lucky to get those three points, I think we deserved it.

How was it to finally return to the pitch after a nine-month injury layoff?

it was great. As a player, you get injured quite a lot. I am not new to it but to be out for nine months was new to me.

The physio and doctors of Kerala Blasters FC and FC Pune City have worked so much to get me back to shape. I still have a lot to do from what I have heard. To be back is great and to be able to contribute is good for the team.

You got injured while playing for Kerala Blasters FC and the road to recovery has taken so long with half of the ISL done for FC Pune City. You obviously were part of Star Sports panel during the ISL but what did you have to work on during your recovery period?

I haven't got much to do. It's been really hard to organise friendly matches but I wasn't match-fit anyway. Everything was pretty much protocol with regard to what I did to recover from injury. You follow the trainer and the physio.

I am just a player after all. Whenever I am coming back from injury, I leave it to the physio and doctor to handle the medical part of it.

As for me, I have done a lot of leg weights and lots and lots of running. Finally, although I wish it was sooner, I am back on the field, which was the most important thing.

FC Pune City's previous coach Miguel Angel Portugal said that you are expected to be back in December or after the New Year. Aren't you happy to be returning in November itself?

I could have (returned in December), potentially. The previous coach told me I won't be back until the New Year and he signed three players after signing me. That's understandable because he had those players match-fit. Not coming back earlier is indeed disappointing but it's football.

You have a team of 25 players and some of them are bound to get injured. Everything happens for a reason and that is what it is. The most important thing for me is that we got our first win and I am back on the field.

How has the dressing room atmosphere changed in Pune since the win?

The atmosphere, funny thing. In the entire season, it has been great. We have been working hard but were unable to get our first win. But it hasn't changed drastically. We won the first game and we know what we have to do to move forward.

The atmosphere, okay we're happy with the 3 points but we know we have to work more. No game is going to be easy for us. We have to be ready to go for the next game. The atmosphere is same what it was before that game against Jamshedpur.

You were given a lifeline by Pune but they made you their eighth foreigner. How did the club promise you playing time in the ISL?

Everyone knew about my injury. It was a matter of getting fit as quickly as possible. I signed as the fifth foreigner in the club and I was hoping to get an opportunity to play once I got match-fit. But other players were signed (after I came to Pune) and that's football.

The coach wanted players to be immediately available on the pitch. I could have been back in the middle of October. But we had players fit to play, there was no rush. It took time and everything went right and now I am match fit and will get some game-time.

Of course, losing out (Emiliano) Alfaro to ATK was a big miss because of his success last year. But it was a decision made by the club and now I am in the squad (because of that) and hoping that I can do the same things that Alfaro did last season. He was great and now he's not there anymore. I got to pick up and do what he did.

How hurt are you because of Kerala Blasters' snub this season?

It's football. Decisions are made and it can be easy or hard. They thought that I won't be fit until December or January and I understand why they did it. It doesn't make them bad.

Pune gave me the chance to come here and Kerala is doing well. It happens in football. We can't sit and dwell on the past.

1 / 3 NEXT