ISL 2018/19: 'Sultry' conditions, lack of recovery major factors, says NorthEast coach Eelco Schattorie

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 194 // 03 Oct 2018, 17:32 IST

NorthEast United FC played out an energetic 2-2 draw against FC Goa to salvage a point in the opening fixture of their campaign. After trailing by a goal, FC Goa’s Corominas scored a brace to give his side the lead. Dutch forward Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the equaliser in the last quarter of the game. NorthEast coach Eelco Schattorie was happy with the way his side played in the last match.

The ‘Highlanders’ are all set to take on ATK in their second encounter on Thursday evening. During the pre-match press conference, Eelco said, “It was a good result for us, looking at our preseason it was very difficult. To play the first game against FC Goa who has the same coach, putting up a 2-2 draw was actually a great result.”

Eelco admitted to the difficulties of adapting to the hot and humid conditions in Kolkata and feels it is a big challenge for him as a coach, especially with two days of recovery time. Regarding the matter, the coach said, “Coming to ATK, they lost the first match and will play at home again, we only had two days rest and they had four days. It is very hot and humid over here in Kolkata which is a factor. So it will be a very tough challenge for us. We need to stay organised and hopefully, we will put up a good result”.

The coach feels that he is well adapted to the conditions in Kolkata, which gives him an edge over the others. “I am more adapted to the circumstances, but in the end, it all depends on what happens on the field. This is a challenge. We need to take a result based out of the qualities of the players,” said Eelco.

He added, “You need to make the most out of the qualities. Over the years, I’ve been patient and it’s an advantage to play here. Hopefully, we will have enough preparation to survive the game against ATK.”

ATK were stunned by Kerala Blasters FC 0-2 in the opening match of the Indian Super League. The Steve Coppell led side with be going all out to secure a possible three points in their second home game of the season. On the other hand, the ‘Highlanders’ are brimming with confidence after the last game and will have a point to prove, which will make Thursday’s tie an enthralling one.