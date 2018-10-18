ISL 2018-19: Super-sub El Maimouni nets the 84th minute winner against Delhi Dynamos FC

Noussair El Maimouni late goal secured them a 1-2 win away to Delhi Dynamos FC

After a poor start to the season, ATK were desperate of a win and the 3 points to move up the table.

Noussair El Maimouni poached the winner on the 84th minute when he reacted to the clever pass by Jayesh Rane.

Delhi started the match on the front foot and dominated the proceedings. Defender Rana Gharami displayed some brilliance along with Narayan Das. However, the stunner in the first half from Balwant Singh curled ATK in the lead following a sublime assist from Manuel Lanzarote.

Balwant Singh scored the opening goal in the 20th minute

The hosts shocked the 2-time ISL champions at the JLN Stadium, Delhi when Pritam Kotal equalised at stoppage time. The 54th-minute corner kick by Narayan das saw Pritam slotting it right past Arindam Bhattacharya.

ATK were repeatedly thwarted in their efforts as the hosts battled back in the second half to gain the lead. Adria Carmona made his ISL debut as he was brought in in the 61st minute. The Spainaird proved to be instrumental as he created a couple of good chances for the hosts.

With 9 minutes left on the clock, Steve Coppell took off the former DDFC striker Kalu Uche for Noussair El Maimouni. A brilliant layoff from Jayesh Rane in the 84th minute saw super-sub El Maimouni slotting the goal giving ATK the lead and delighting the Bangla Brigade’s travelling fans.

What a goal!

This match breaks DDFC's unbeaten home run for their past 6 encounters. They now need to take matters into consideration as they face Kerala Blasters FC in their next encounter in Kochi. Whereas ATK will be on the road to Jamshedpur.

With their first win of the season, ATK now move to the 6th place while Delhi Dynamos FC slide down to the 8th position.