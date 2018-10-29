ISL 2018-19: Top 10 Best Players To Have Represented Kerala Blasters FC

The Yellow Army: Kerala Blasters FC

Two times runners-up of the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters FC aka the 'Yellow Army', is having the largest fan base in India - 'Manjappada'. Manjappada also won the 'Best Fan Club of the Year' award last season.

Kerala Blasters FC players played a major role in building such a skyscraping fanbase up, since the lead-off of the club. If we take a look back to the history of the club, we will get to see such eminent personalities, who won the hearts of their fans with their worthy contribution.

From the foreigners to the local players, each and every member has shown their love and passion towards the club. Kerala Blasters FC is not just a football club, it has been a family to the players. Here in this following slideshow, we will be focusing on top 10 best players to have represented Kerala Blasters FC.

#10 Wes Brown

Wes Brown was one of the vigilant and trusted sentry of the 'Yellow Army'

Although this former Manchester United centre-back played only one season (ISL 2017-18) for the 'Yellow Army', took no time to be one of the fan favourites of the Manjappada. After signing to his new club, Brown praised the supporters of the club and stated that the fanbase of KBFC also led him to sign for the club.

Wes Brown was one of the vigilant and trusted sentry of the 'Yellow Army'. He successfully restricted a lot of good attacks of the rival strikers by his powerful and intelligent tackles. The 39-years old English defender made a total of 14 appearances for KBFC last season, played for 1260 minutes and contributed one momentous goal in the match against NorthEast United FC, which helped the Blasters securing a significant 1-0 win over NEUFC.

